Legends & Luxury: Where Luxury Meets Purpose

Saint Joseph’s Art Society 1401 Howard St

San Francisco, CA 94103, USA

General admission
$350
Available until Jan 31

Access to Saint Joseph's Arts Society, the stunning Ken Fulk-designed historic venue. Enjoy specialty drinks, elevated cuisine, live entertainment, group encounters with Bay Area athletic legends, and live auction access.


Benefiting A to Z Psychotherapy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

VIP Private Invite
$500
Available until Jan 31

All General Admission benefits PLUS:

  • 5:00 PM early entry (one hour before general admission)
  • Exclusive one-on-one meet & greet with athletic legends
  • Access to private VIP lounge on the stunning Ken Fulk-designed mezzanine level
  • Reserved premium positioning throughout the evening
  • Priority viewing for all activations and auction
  • Luxury swag bag




Patron Sponsor
$7,000
  • 2 VIP Tickets
  • Logo on website, marketing materials, event signage
  • Swag bag inclusion for 200 guests
  • Event program recognition
  • Social media recognition
  • Digital marketing exposure
  • Networking access



Ambassador Sponsor
$15,000
  • 4 VIP Tickets
  • Exclusive naming rights to one showcase space
  • Dedicated space branding (signage, product displays)
  • Athletic legend stationed in your space
  • Logo on website, marketing materials, event signage
  • Swag bag inclusion for 200 guests
  • Immersive brand integration in design space
  • Social media feature posts
  • Networking access



Visionary Sponsor
$50,000
  • 8 VIP Tickets
  • Featured sponsor status with prominent logo placement
  • Exclusive naming rights to one showcase space
  • VIP legend meet & greet access
  • Reserved Seating
  • Logo on website, marketing materials, step-and-repeat, signage
  • Brand Verbal Recognition throughout the event
  • Social media and PR features
  • Professional event photography
  • Swag bag inclusion
  • Athletic legend host in your space
  • Networking access



Title Sponsor
$75,000
  • 10 VIP Tickets
  • Event naming rights: "LEGENDS & LUXURY presented by [Your Brand]"
  • Private legend meet & greet with personal host
  • Private 2-hour yacht experience (6-8 guests, event day or alternate date)
  • Logo on all marketing, website, signage, step-and-repeat, programs
  • Social media and PR spotlight
  • Luxury swag bag inclusion
  • Networking with 200 high-net-worth attendees
  • Professional event photography
  • 2 custom Scarborough sports jackets



Bar Experience Partner
$2,000
  • 2 VIP Tickets
  • Multiple partnerships available: Spirits, Wine, Champagne, Beer
  • Exclusive pouring rights for your category
  • Bar branding and logo placement
  • Product served to 200 VIP guests
  • Signature cocktail/tasting opportunity
  • Logo on website and sponsor materials
  • Social media recognition
  • Networking access

$2,000 + Product Donation OR Product Donation Only (valued at $2,500+)




