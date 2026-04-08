Legends-Class of 2026

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Legends-Class of 2026

About the memberships

Legends-Class of 2026 (2026 Donations)

Full Class Donation
$150

We appreciate your commitment to the Legends Class of 2026. Your $150 donation secures your status as a financial member and your voice in shaping our class impact.

Please proceed to checkout to complete your contribution.

Partial Class Donation
$75

Thank you for your partial donation of $75.00! You’re one step closer to securing your voting rights and making your mark with the Legends Class of 2026.


Please proceed to checkout to complete your contribution.

Partial Class Donation
$50

Thank you for your partial donation of $50.00. You’re one step closer to securing your voting rights and making your mark with the Legends Class of 2026.


Please proceed to checkout to complete your contribution.

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