Legends-Class of 2026 (2026 Donations)

About the memberships
We appreciate your commitment to the Legends Class of 2026. Your $150 donation secures your status as a financial member and your voice in shaping our class impact.
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Thank you for your partial donation of $75.00! You’re one step closer to securing your voting rights and making your mark with the Legends Class of 2026.
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Thank you for your partial donation of $50.00. You’re one step closer to securing your voting rights and making your mark with the Legends Class of 2026.
Please proceed to checkout to complete your contribution.
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