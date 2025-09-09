Legends of Agriculture Silent Auction

Host an unforgettable evening with this private in-home wine tasting for 12–16 guests, led by a qualified Wine Advisor from WINES for Humanity. You and your friends will enjoy sampling five exquisite bottles of wine, learning about each selection in a fun and relaxed setting. Value: $250

This unique experience brings the world of wine right to your living room—perfect for a special celebration or simply a night to remember with friends.

Must be scheduled and used by November 30, 2025.