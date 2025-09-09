Legends of Agriculture Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Montana Silversmiths Jewelry Set
Add a touch of Western elegance to your collection with this stunning Montana Silversmiths jewelry set. Known for their craftsmanship and signature style, Montana Silversmiths pieces blend classic Western heritage with contemporary design. This set, valued at $150, is perfect for special occasions or everyday wear—making it a timeless addition to any jewelry box.
A must-have for any country music fan! This exclusive Garth Brooks jersey, featuring his signature and iconic number 7, is a true collector’s piece. This jersey is a rare way to celebrate one of country music’s greatest legends.
Retail Value: $300
Embrace the beauty of the season with this handcrafted country-style arrangement, set in a custom-designed container by Tagawa Gardens. Featuring a rich blend of autumn foliage and textures, this planter brings warmth and rustic elegance to any porch, patio, or entryway. Its natural tones and low-maintenance design make it a perfect addition to your seasonal décor.
Built to thrive through the fall—simple, striking, and full of country soul.
Host an unforgettable evening with this private in-home wine tasting for 12–16 guests, led by a qualified Wine Advisor from WINES for Humanity. You and your friends will enjoy sampling five exquisite bottles of wine, learning about each selection in a fun and relaxed setting. Value: $250
This unique experience brings the world of wine right to your living room—perfect for a special celebration or simply a night to remember with friends.
Must be scheduled and used by November 30, 2025.
This one-of-a-kind fly rod was handcrafted exclusively for CALF by Bret Fox. Designed with precision and care, this rod combines functionality with artistry—perfect for both seasoned fly fishers and those looking to elevate their time on the water.
This rod is worth over $300, making this a true collector’s piece and a treasure for any fishing enthusiast. Don’t miss your chance to cast with a rod as unique as the waters you’ll fish.
Keep your John Deere equipment running strong with expert service from Potestio Brothers Equipment! This package includes two $300 service certificates—a total value of $600—that can be applied toward maintenance or repair on your John Deere machinery.
It’s the perfect way to take care of your equipment while supporting a great cause and partnering with a trusted local business.
Crafted in the heart of Colorado, Ironton Whiskey captures the true spirit of adventure—from mountain peaks to river valleys and everywhere in between. Handcrafted and award-winning, this premium, approachable whiskey is named after a lost mining town and Denver’s historic Ironton Addition, honoring Colorado’s industrial and creative roots.
Perfect for sipping neat, on the rocks, or sharing after your next adventure.
Bring home a fresh, locally-raised turkey from CALF! Our turkeys are free-range ensuring a delicious farm-to-table experience for your holiday feast. With only 14 available, this is your chance to enjoy a truly special, homegrown meal that you can taste the quality in. Don't miss out on bringing the flavors of the ranch to your table! (Must take home on September 19th)
