Legend Acres Charities

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Legend Acres Charities

About this event

Legend's Pet Partners Community - Pet of the Year 2026 Fundraiser

Legend Acres

Bugs No-More 16oz Jar - Pre-Order No Shipping item
Bugs No-More 16oz Jar - Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Bugs No-More 16oz Jar

Lemongrass and eucalyptus have both been used as a natural pest repellent. We combined them along with citrus oils to bring you a great smelling alternative to harsh chemical sprays and products containing citronella. This candle can be enjoyed indoors and outdoors.
Top: Lemongrass, Ozone, Lemon Lime
Middle: Sandalwood, Vanilla
Bottom: Eucalyptus leaves

Cashmere Glow 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Cashmere Glow 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Cashmere Glow 16oz Jar

Wander through a jasmine garden, enveloped in the comforting embrace of aged wood. The subtle sweetness of vanilla and musk lingers, like a cozy cashmere blanket enveloping you in its comforting embrace, joined by sandalwood to create a sanctuary of tranquility.
Top: Bergamot, Amber, Lime
Middle: Jasmine, Oud, Teakwood
Bottom: Sandalwood, Musk, Vanilla

Fresh Laundry 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Fresh Laundry 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Fresh Laundry 16oz Jar

Fresh Laundry: Irresistibly refreshing, this fragrance captures the delicate scent of linens hung out to dry on a clear sunny day.
Top: Crisp, Citrus
Middle: Floral, Green
Bottom: Sandalwood, Musk, Vanilla

Fruit Loops 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Fruit Loops 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Fruit Loops 16oz Jar

This nostalgic sweet and fruity scent takes you back to
Saturday morning cartoons in your pjs with your favorite
bowl of cereal.
Top: Bing Cherry, Oranges
Middle: Lime, Lemon Sugar
Bottom: Vanilla, Sugar Cane

Grey Birch 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Grey Birch 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Grey Birch 16oz Jar

A full bodied wood mix with rich notes of lavender and musk collide with a zest of citrus to create this sophisticated scent you will adore!
Top: Orange Zest, Lemon
Middle: Jasmine, Oakmoss, Lavender
Bottom: Vanilla, Grey Birch, Sandalwood, Musk

Lemon Cake 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Lemon Cake 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Lemon Cake 16oz Jar

This mouth-watering recipe of bright, tangy lemon zest and
creamy, rich vanilla, evokes memories of summer picnics and
kitchens filled with love.
Top: Lemon Zest, Lime peel, Sugared Mandrin
Middle: Orange, Sweet Meringue, Melted Butter
Bottom: Vanilla Extract, Tonka, Brown Sugar

Macintosh Apple 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Macintosh Apple 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Macintosh Apple 16oz Jar

Take a crisp, delicious bite of our Macintosh Apple fragrance, where the juicy essence of ripe apples meets the sweetness of anjou pear and a hint of clove. Balanced with cedarwood and a touch of warm cinnamon, this fragrance captures the essence of a perfectly fresh apple orchard. It's a timeless scent, perfect for any season!
Top: Mandarin, Strawberry, Macintosh Apple
Middle: Pear, Cyclamen, Clove Leaf
Bottom: Cedarwood, Cinnamon Bark, Jasmine

Odor No-More 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Odor No-More 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Odor No-More 16oz Jar

Refreshing Eucalyptus mingles with a hint of lavender and rich buttery vanilla to create an â€œodor bustingâ€ scent that everyone will love!
Top: Eucalyptus, Lemon
Middle: Vanilla, Cream
Bottom: Lavender, Musk

Peace, Love & Watermelon 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Peace, Love & Watermelon 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Peace, Love & Watermelon 16oz Jar

Sun soaked oranges collide with fresh watermelon. White
lilies are added to green melon and juicy peach nectar.
Vanilla and musk round out the bottom notes!
Top: Watermelon, Orange Zest
Middle: Green melon, Peach, White Lily
Bottom: Vanilla, Musk

Stress No-More 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Stress No-More 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Stress No-More 16oz Jar

Uplifting lemon and lavender create a stressless aroma.
Crisp eucalyptus and fir needle mingle throughout. A warming
undertone of vanilla and cedarwood complete this relaxing
aroma.
Top: Lemon Leaf, Lavender
Middle: Eucalyptus, Siberian Fireside
Bottom: Vanilla, Cedarwood

Sunrise Sandalwood 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Sunrise Sandalwood 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Sunrise Sandalwood 16oz Jar

Capture the vibrant essence of a soothing sunrise over a
wooded forest while bright, fruity notes blend seamlessly with the warmth and richness of soft musks and dry sandalwood.
Top: Bright Bergamot, Ripe Raspberries, Crisp Apple
Middle: Coconut Water, Sheer Floral, Juicy Peach
Bottom: Caramel Brulee, Soft Musk, Warm Sandalwood

Sweet Cherry Blossom 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Sweet Cherry Blossom 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Sweet Cherry Blossom 16oz Jar

Let its sweet, floral aroma transport you to a world of springtime bliss, where every breath is filled with the promise of renewal and joy. Embrace the enchantment of Sweet Cherry Blossom and let your senses bloom.
Top: Grapefruit, Pink Cherry, Lotus Flower
Middle: Sakura Blossom, Strawberries, Coconut Water
Bottom: Amber, Sandalwood, Vanilla Flower

Sweet Orange & Chili Pepper 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Sweet Orange & Chili Pepper 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Sweet Orange & Chili Pepper 16oz Jar

A quenching blend of orange and mandarin leaf create
a sparkle on top. A heart of strawberry vines, lemon and
coriander add a zest to this aroma.
Top: Orange, Mandarin Leaf
Middle: Lemon, Strawberry Vine, Coriander
Bottom: Neroli, Amber, Pepper

Sweet Pea 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
Sweet Pea 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
Sweet Pea 16oz Jar

A cheery bouquet of sweet pea, mandarin, vanilla flower,
luscious strawberry and soft musk
Top: Mandarin, Sweet Pea, Jasmine
Middle: Vanilla Flower, Strawberry, Lily of the Valley
Bottom: Musk, Sandalwood, Peonies

White Citrus 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping item
White Citrus 16oz Jar Pre-Order No Shipping
$26
White Citrus 16oz Jar

A lively citrus blend of lemon zest, sparkling grapefruit, and comforting vanilla.

Top: Valencia Orange, Bergamot, White Grapefruit
Middle: Apple, Pomegranate, Mango, Lemon Zest
Bottom: Sugar Cane, Tonka Bean, Vanilla Extract

Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 1 Entry item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 1 Entry item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 1 Entry
$5

1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50

Enter to win one of two gift baskets.

Two winners will be selected.

Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.

Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET

  • Legend Acres training package valued at $550
  • Whatcom Edge Mobile Sharpening gift certificate
  • Tote bag donated by A Community Affair Farmers Market
  • Dog toys and items donated by Walmart

Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket

Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.

Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 5 Entries item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 5 Entries item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 5 Entries
$20

1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50

Enter to win one of two gift baskets.

Two winners will be selected.

Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.

Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET

  • Legend Acres training package valued at $550
  • Whatcom Edge Mobile Sharpening gift certificate
  • Tote bag donated by A Community Affair Farmers Market
  • Dog toys and items donated by Walmart

Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket

Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.

Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 15 Entries item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 15 Entries item
Pet of the Year Raffle Entry - 15 Entries
$50

1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50

Enter to win one of two gift baskets.

Two winners will be selected.

Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.

Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET

  • Legend Acres training package valued at $550
  • Whatcom Edge Mobile Sharpening gift certificate
  • Tote bag donated by A Community Affair Farmers Market
  • Dog toys and items donated by Walmart

Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket

Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.

Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffl Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park item
Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffl Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park item
Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffl Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park item
Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffl Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park
$15

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK

279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID and get ONE Raffle ticket for the Gift Basket Drawing while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park item
Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park item
Paws & Paint + Pawlaroid Sat 4/11/26 Litchfield Park
$10

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK

279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID and get ONE Raffle ticket for the Gift Basket Drawing while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

Paws and Paint + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Paws and Paint + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Paws and Paint + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park
$10

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK

279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

Paws and Paint Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Paws and Paint Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park
$7

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK

279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park
$10

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm A Community Affair Farmers Market LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK 279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ PAWLAROID PHOTO

$5

Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.

Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.

Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.

Pawlaroid Photo Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park item
Pawlaroid Photo Sat 11 April 2026 Litchfield Park
$5

Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm A Community Affair Farmers Market LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK 279 N. La Loma Ave.

Litchfield Park, AZ PAWLAROID PHOTO

$5

Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.

Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.

Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.

BRACELET + RAFFLE IN-Person item
BRACELET + RAFFLE IN-Person item
BRACELET + RAFFLE IN-Person
$5

PURCHASE IN-Person $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

BRACELET PURCHASE IN-Person item
BRACELET PURCHASE IN-Person
$3

PURCHASE IN-Person $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

BANDANNA + RAFFLE In-Person item
BANDANNA + RAFFLE In-Person
$10

PURCHASE IN-Person

Surprise, AZ Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

BANDANNA In-Person Purchase item
BANDANNA In-Person Purchase
$7

PURCHASE IN-Person

Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

5:30pm VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:30pm VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:30pm VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:30pm VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

5:40 PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:40 PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:40 PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:40 PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

5:50 PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:50 PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:50 PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
5:50 PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

6:00PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:00PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:00PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:00PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

6:10PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:10PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:10PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:10PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

6:20PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:20PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:20PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:20PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

6:30PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:30PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:30PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:30PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

6:40PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:40PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:40PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:40PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

6:50PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:50PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:50PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
6:50PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

7:00PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
7:00PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
7:00PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
7:00PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

7:10PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
7:10PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
7:10PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid item
7:10PM VIP Entry: 4/11/26 Egg Hunt + Raffle + Pawlaroid
$35

VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!

Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.

Paws and Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffle Sun 4/12/26 Surprise, AZ item
Paws and Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffle Sun 4/12/26 Surprise, AZ item
Paws and Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffle Sun 4/12/26 Surprise, AZ item
Paws and Paint + Pawlaroid + Raffle Sun 4/12/26 Surprise, AZ
$15

Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

16600 W. Waddell Rd.

Surprise, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

Paws and Paint + Pawlaroid Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ item
Paws and Paint + Pawlaroid Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ item
Paws and Paint + Pawlaroid Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ
$10

Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

16600 W. Waddell Rd.

Surprise, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

Paws and Paint + Raffle Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ item
Paws and Paint + Raffle Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ item
Paws and Paint + Raffle Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ
$10

Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

16600 W. Waddell Rd.

Surprise, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

Paws and Paint Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ item
Paws and Paint Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ
$7

Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

16600 W. Waddell Rd.

Surprise, AZ

Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.

Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.

Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.

Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ item
Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ item
Pawlaroid Photo + Raffle Sun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ
$10

Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

16600 W. Waddell Rd.

Surprise, AZ

PAWLAROID PHOTO

$5

Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.

Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.

Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.

Pawlaroid PhotoSun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ item
Pawlaroid PhotoSun April 12, 2026 Surprise, AZ
$5

Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm

A Community Affair Farmers Market

AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE

16600 W. Waddell Rd.

Surprise, AZ

PAWLAROID PHOTO

$5

Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.

Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.

Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.

BANDANNA ONLINE ORDER item
BANDANNA ONLINE ORDER
$7

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

CUSTOM BANDANNA item
CUSTOM BANDANNA
$10

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) email your customization to [email protected] Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER item
BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER
$3

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER item
BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER
$5

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

Paw Salve item
Paw Salve
$7

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Support your dog’s paw health while supporting therapy animals.

This salve helps protect and maintain healthy paws while giving back to a mission that serves veterans, hospitals, and communities.

A portion of every purchase goes directly toward Legend’s campaign.

Doggone Goodies - Treats 6oz Asst Flavors item
Doggone Goodies - Treats 6oz Asst Flavors item
Doggone Goodies - Treats 6oz Asst Flavors item
Doggone Goodies - Treats 6oz Asst Flavors
$12

Doggone Goodies - Treats 6oz Asst Flavors in Legend's Legacy Blend, Pumpkin, and Peanut Butter and Jelly Bits

Doggone Goodies - Strawberry Waffle 16 mini bites item
Doggone Goodies - Strawberry Waffle 16 mini bites item
Doggone Goodies - Strawberry Waffle 16 mini bites
$7

Doggone Goodies - Strawberry Waffle 16 mini bites

Pup Cups item
Pup Cups
$2

Pup cup

Shipping
$12

Flat rate ground unlimited items -- no candles, pawbalm, or pupcups

Add a donation for Legend Acres Charities

$

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