Legend's Pet Partners Community - Pet of the Year 2026 Fundraiser

About this event
Lemongrass and eucalyptus have both been used as a natural pest repellent. We combined them along with citrus oils to bring you a great smelling alternative to harsh chemical sprays and products containing citronella. This candle can be enjoyed indoors and outdoors.
Top: Lemongrass, Ozone, Lemon Lime
Middle: Sandalwood, Vanilla
Bottom: Eucalyptus leaves
Wander through a jasmine garden, enveloped in the comforting embrace of aged wood. The subtle sweetness of vanilla and musk lingers, like a cozy cashmere blanket enveloping you in its comforting embrace, joined by sandalwood to create a sanctuary of tranquility.
Top: Bergamot, Amber, Lime
Middle: Jasmine, Oud, Teakwood
Bottom: Sandalwood, Musk, Vanilla
Fresh Laundry: Irresistibly refreshing, this fragrance captures the delicate scent of linens hung out to dry on a clear sunny day.
Top: Crisp, Citrus
Middle: Floral, Green
Bottom: Sandalwood, Musk, Vanilla
This nostalgic sweet and fruity scent takes you back to
Saturday morning cartoons in your pjs with your favorite
bowl of cereal.
Top: Bing Cherry, Oranges
Middle: Lime, Lemon Sugar
Bottom: Vanilla, Sugar Cane
A full bodied wood mix with rich notes of lavender and musk collide with a zest of citrus to create this sophisticated scent you will adore!
Top: Orange Zest, Lemon
Middle: Jasmine, Oakmoss, Lavender
Bottom: Vanilla, Grey Birch, Sandalwood, Musk
This mouth-watering recipe of bright, tangy lemon zest and
creamy, rich vanilla, evokes memories of summer picnics and
kitchens filled with love.
Top: Lemon Zest, Lime peel, Sugared Mandrin
Middle: Orange, Sweet Meringue, Melted Butter
Bottom: Vanilla Extract, Tonka, Brown Sugar
Take a crisp, delicious bite of our Macintosh Apple fragrance, where the juicy essence of ripe apples meets the sweetness of anjou pear and a hint of clove. Balanced with cedarwood and a touch of warm cinnamon, this fragrance captures the essence of a perfectly fresh apple orchard. It's a timeless scent, perfect for any season!
Top: Mandarin, Strawberry, Macintosh Apple
Middle: Pear, Cyclamen, Clove Leaf
Bottom: Cedarwood, Cinnamon Bark, Jasmine
Refreshing Eucalyptus mingles with a hint of lavender and rich buttery vanilla to create an â€œodor bustingâ€ scent that everyone will love!
Top: Eucalyptus, Lemon
Middle: Vanilla, Cream
Bottom: Lavender, Musk
Sun soaked oranges collide with fresh watermelon. White
lilies are added to green melon and juicy peach nectar.
Vanilla and musk round out the bottom notes!
Top: Watermelon, Orange Zest
Middle: Green melon, Peach, White Lily
Bottom: Vanilla, Musk
Uplifting lemon and lavender create a stressless aroma.
Crisp eucalyptus and fir needle mingle throughout. A warming
undertone of vanilla and cedarwood complete this relaxing
aroma.
Top: Lemon Leaf, Lavender
Middle: Eucalyptus, Siberian Fireside
Bottom: Vanilla, Cedarwood
Capture the vibrant essence of a soothing sunrise over a
wooded forest while bright, fruity notes blend seamlessly with the warmth and richness of soft musks and dry sandalwood.
Top: Bright Bergamot, Ripe Raspberries, Crisp Apple
Middle: Coconut Water, Sheer Floral, Juicy Peach
Bottom: Caramel Brulee, Soft Musk, Warm Sandalwood
Let its sweet, floral aroma transport you to a world of springtime bliss, where every breath is filled with the promise of renewal and joy. Embrace the enchantment of Sweet Cherry Blossom and let your senses bloom.
Top: Grapefruit, Pink Cherry, Lotus Flower
Middle: Sakura Blossom, Strawberries, Coconut Water
Bottom: Amber, Sandalwood, Vanilla Flower
A quenching blend of orange and mandarin leaf create
a sparkle on top. A heart of strawberry vines, lemon and
coriander add a zest to this aroma.
Top: Orange, Mandarin Leaf
Middle: Lemon, Strawberry Vine, Coriander
Bottom: Neroli, Amber, Pepper
A cheery bouquet of sweet pea, mandarin, vanilla flower,
luscious strawberry and soft musk
Top: Mandarin, Sweet Pea, Jasmine
Middle: Vanilla Flower, Strawberry, Lily of the Valley
Bottom: Musk, Sandalwood, Peonies
A lively citrus blend of lemon zest, sparkling grapefruit, and comforting vanilla.
Top: Valencia Orange, Bergamot, White Grapefruit
Middle: Apple, Pomegranate, Mango, Lemon Zest
Bottom: Sugar Cane, Tonka Bean, Vanilla Extract
1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50
Enter to win one of two gift baskets.
Two winners will be selected.
Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.
Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET
Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket
Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.
1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50
Enter to win one of two gift baskets.
Two winners will be selected.
Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.
Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET
Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket
Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.
1 Ticket – $5
5 Tickets – $20
15 Tickets – $50
Enter to win one of two gift baskets.
Two winners will be selected.
Each ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign.
Both baskets are included in this raffle. Winners will be randomly assigned a basket. WHAT’S INCLUDED IN EACH BASKET
Estimated value exceeds $600 per basket
Every raffle ticket increases your chances to win AND adds points toward Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year campaign.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK
279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID and get ONE Raffle ticket for the Gift Basket Drawing while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK
279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID and get ONE Raffle ticket for the Gift Basket Drawing while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK
279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK
279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm A Community Affair Farmers Market LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK 279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ PAWLAROID PHOTO
$5
Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.
Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.
Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.
Saturday April 11, 2026 9am-1pm A Community Affair Farmers Market LITCHFIELD SQUARE PARK 279 N. La Loma Ave.
Litchfield Park, AZ PAWLAROID PHOTO
$5
Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.
Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.
Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.
PURCHASE IN-Person $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
PURCHASE IN-Person $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
PURCHASE IN-Person
Surprise, AZ Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
PURCHASE IN-Person
Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
VIP Egg Hunt Entry Includes hunt entry: Timed entry into enrichment egg hunt. Small group format for a safe and structured experience. FIVE Raffle Ticket Entry and One Take Home Pawlorid Photo of your pups eggcelent hunt!
Timed entry. Arrive 5 minutes early.
Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE
16600 W. Waddell Rd.
Surprise, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE
16600 W. Waddell Rd.
Surprise, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog and pose in the kissing both for a take home PAWLAROID while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE
16600 W. Waddell Rd.
Surprise, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE
16600 W. Waddell Rd.
Surprise, AZ
Create a one-of-a-kind keepsake with your dog while supporting therapy animal teams.
Your pup will safely create their own painted masterpiece for you to take home. This is a fun, structured activity designed for all dogs and handlers.
Every purchase supports Legend’s Pet Partners Pet of the Year 2026 campaign and helps fund real therapy visits in the community.
Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE
16600 W. Waddell Rd.
Surprise, AZ
PAWLAROID PHOTO
$5
Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.
Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.
Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.
Sunday April 12, 2026 9am-1pm
A Community Affair Farmers Market
AMERICAN FURNITURE WAREHOUSE
16600 W. Waddell Rd.
Surprise, AZ
PAWLAROID PHOTO
$5
Capture the moment with a take-home Pawlaroid photo of you and your dog.
Step into our Pet Partners Kissing Booth and leave with a fun, printed memory while supporting a meaningful cause.
Every photo supports therapy animal programs and adds points toward Legend’s campaign.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) email your customization to [email protected] Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Support your dog’s paw health while supporting therapy animals.
This salve helps protect and maintain healthy paws while giving back to a mission that serves veterans, hospitals, and communities.
A portion of every purchase goes directly toward Legend’s campaign.
Doggone Goodies - Treats 6oz Asst Flavors in Legend's Legacy Blend, Pumpkin, and Peanut Butter and Jelly Bits
Doggone Goodies - Strawberry Waffle 16 mini bites
Pup cup
Flat rate ground unlimited items -- no candles, pawbalm, or pupcups
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!