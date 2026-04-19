The Grambling Legends Inc.

Offered by

The Grambling Legends Inc.

About the memberships

Legends Memberships and/or Donations

Board of Directors
$300

Renews yearly on: January 4

Individuals responsible for establishing the mission and vision of the Incorporation; developing short and long-term plans; and maintaining compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Athlete Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: January 4

Former student-athletes who participated in sports at Grambling State University and would like to support the mission and vision of the organization.

Associate Membership
$200

Renews yearly on: January 4

Individuals who were not former student athletes but wish to support the on-going programs of the organization

Donations
Pay what you can

Individuals recognized for outstanding humanitarian service, innovation, or distinguished achievement

Add a donation for The Grambling Legends Inc.

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