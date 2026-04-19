Legends Memberships and/or Donations

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 4
Individuals responsible for establishing the mission and vision of the Incorporation; developing short and long-term plans; and maintaining compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.
Renews yearly on: January 4
Former student-athletes who participated in sports at Grambling State University and would like to support the mission and vision of the organization.
Renews yearly on: January 4
Individuals who were not former student athletes but wish to support the on-going programs of the organization
Individuals recognized for outstanding humanitarian service, innovation, or distinguished achievement
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!