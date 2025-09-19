LEGENDS OF THE GAME BENEFIT GALA 10/22/2025 5-8 P.M.

26 N Royal St

Mobile, AL 36602, USA

Friends of Palmer Williams item
Friends of Palmer Williams
$500

4 complimentary tickets to Gala
Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala

Silver Sponsorship item
Silver Sponsorship
$1,700

10 complimentary tickets to Gala
Logo on social media and event marketing materials
Verbal acknowledgement at the Gala

Gold Sponsorship item
Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

V.I.P. Sponsor item
V.I.P. Sponsor
$5,000

10 complimentary tickets to Gala

Personal introduction and photo opportunity with Iron Bowl Legends

5 autographed footballs by Iron Bowl Legends

Logo on social media and event marketing materials

Mention in all press releases, radio and TV spots

Prominently displayed exclusive sponsor signage at Gala

Verbal acknowledgement at the event and publications

Platinum Sponsor item
Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Title Sponsor item
Title Sponsor
$25,000

Application due by October

