About this event
PURCHASE IN-Person $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
PURCHASE IN-Person
Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) email your customization to [email protected] Choose gold or forest green and show your support.
These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.
Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5
Wear your support for therapy animals.
These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.
Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.
Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Support your dog’s paw health while supporting therapy animals.
This salve helps protect and maintain healthy paws while giving back to a mission that serves veterans, hospitals, and communities.
A portion of every purchase goes directly toward Legend’s campaign.
Flat rate ground unlimited items -- no candles, pawbalm, or pupcups
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!