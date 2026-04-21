Legend Acres Charities

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Legend Acres Charities

About this event

Legend's Pet Partners Community

Legend Acres

BRACELET PURCHASE IN-Person item
BRACELET PURCHASE IN-Person
$3

PURCHASE IN-Person $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

BANDANNA In-Person Purchase item
BANDANNA In-Person Purchase
$7

PURCHASE IN-Person

Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

BANDANNA ONLINE ORDER item
BANDANNA ONLINE ORDER
$7

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

CUSTOM BANDANNA item
CUSTOM BANDANNA
$10

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) email your customization to [email protected] Choose gold or forest green and show your support.

These bandannas are designed for everyday wear and help your dog represent the mission of therapy animal work in your community.

Every purchase supports therapy animal programs and adds points for Legend.

BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER item
BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER
$3

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER item
BRACELETS ONLINE ORDER
$5

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) $3 each
2 for $5

Wear your support for therapy animals.

These bracelets represent Legend’s Pet Partners Community and help spread awareness wherever you go.

Every purchase supports therapy visits and contributes to Legend’s campaign total.

Paw Salve item
Paw Salve
$7

Pre-Order ONLY (If not picking up in AZ add Shipping) Support your dog’s paw health while supporting therapy animals.

This salve helps protect and maintain healthy paws while giving back to a mission that serves veterans, hospitals, and communities.

A portion of every purchase goes directly toward Legend’s campaign.

Shipping
$12

Flat rate ground unlimited items -- no candles, pawbalm, or pupcups

Donation item
Donation
$5
Donation item
Donation
$20
Donation item
Donation
$40
Donation item
Donation
$80
Donation item
Donation
$160
Add a donation for Legend Acres Charities

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!