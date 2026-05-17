Legends Tables Tickets: 55th Imperial Commandress Testimonial (Friday, August 14, 2026)

• Tables will only be secured once payments for all 8 seats have been received.

• If there are not enough tickets purchased to complete a full table, Dt. Bullock-Jones will notify you directly

.• Your ticket may still be purchased; however, it may not be assigned to a Legends table

.• While every effort will be made to keep everyone together, seating with specific friends cannot be guaranteed unless your ticket is included in a confirmed class table purchase.





NOTE: You will be notified when your ticket is secured. Please DO NOT contact the booster club with questions about your ticket if you paid for it via the class.





If you have any questions, please text me at 336-655-9351. Please DO NOT DM me on GroupMe (I cannot guarantee I will see your message)