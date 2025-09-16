Legends of the Lawn

1 Bale of Straw item
1 Bale of Straw
$6

Be part of our Legends of the Lawn Fundraiser! Each bale you sponsor fuels Todd’s epic mowing quest and provides fresh bedding for our residents.

4 Bales of Straw item
4 Bales of Straw
$24

Your gift of 4 bales fuels Todd’s mowing quest, gives our pigs fresh, clean bedding — and earns you a shoutout on the livestream!

8 Bales of Straw item
8 Bales of Straw
$48

You’ll receive a handcrafted, custom bead made with real straw from our sanctuary property, strung on a cord necklace—a unique way to carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you.

16 Bales of Straw item
16 Bales of Straw
$96

You’ll receive a handcrafted, custom bead made with real straw from our sanctuary property, strung on a sterling silver necklace—a unique way to carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you.

48 Bales of Straw item
48 Bales of Straw
$252

You’ll receive two handcrafted, custom beads made with real straw & hay from our sanctuary property, strung on a sterling silver necklace—a unique way to carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you.

96 Bales of Straw item
96 Bales of Straw
$576

For your gift of 96 bales of straw, you’ll receive:

  • Custom Straw Bead Necklaces — handcrafted with real straw & hay from our sanctuary property, a straw bead strung on a cord necklace & a hay pendant on a sterling silver chain.
  • Arthur’s Acres Jute + Canvas Tote Bag — sturdy, eco-friendly, and perfect for everyday use.
  • Arthur’s Acres Candle by Mundane — our signature scent of summer lawn, earth, and macintosh apples. Hand-poured in Cold Spring, NY with 100% soy wax, natural essential oils, and always vegan + cruelty-free.

Carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you while knowing your gift provides warmth, bedding, and care for our rescued residents.

700 Bales of Straw item
700 Bales of Straw
$4,200

For your gift of 700 bales of straw, you’ll receive:

  • VIP Sanctuary Experience — a private tour and lunch on bales of straw with Todd + Bek at Arthur’s Acres for up to 4 people. Bek will prepare a delicious, plant-based lunch in the spirit of our Compassionate Cooking series.
  • Custom Straw Bead Necklace — handcrafted with real straw from our sanctuary property, strung on a sterling silver chain.
  • Arthur’s Acres Jute + Canvas Tote Bag — sturdy, eco-friendly, and perfect for everyday use.
  • Arthur’s Acres Candle by Mundane — our signature scent of summer lawn, earth, and macintosh apples. Hand-poured in Cold Spring, NY with 100% soy wax, natural essential oils, and always vegan + cruelty-free.

Carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you while knowing your gift provides warmth, bedding, and care for our rescued residents.

