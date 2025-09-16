Be part of our Legends of the Lawn Fundraiser! Each bale you sponsor fuels Todd’s epic mowing quest and provides fresh bedding for our residents.
Your gift of 4 bales fuels Todd’s mowing quest, gives our pigs fresh, clean bedding — and earns you a shoutout on the livestream!
You’ll receive a handcrafted, custom bead made with real straw from our sanctuary property, strung on a cord necklace—a unique way to carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you.
You’ll receive a handcrafted, custom bead made with real straw from our sanctuary property, strung on a sterling silver necklace—a unique way to carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you.
You’ll receive two handcrafted, custom beads made with real straw & hay from our sanctuary property, strung on a sterling silver necklace—a unique way to carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you.
For your gift of 96 bales of straw, you’ll receive:
Carry a piece of Arthur’s Acres with you while knowing your gift provides warmth, bedding, and care for our rescued residents.
For your gift of 700 bales of straw, you’ll receive:
