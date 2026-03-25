Elkins Randolph County Chamber

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Elkins Randolph County Chamber

About this event

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Legislative Luncheon

The Arts Center Two Park Street Elkins

WV 26241

Add a donation for Elkins Randolph County Chamber

$

Chamber Partner Ticket
$25

Legislative Luncheon 2026

Join us for our annual Legislative Luncheon — a valuable opportunity for business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to connect directly with elected officials and regional decision-makers.


This event fosters open dialogue on key topics including legislative priorities, economic development, education, workforce challenges, infrastructure, and issues impacting Randolph County and the surrounding region.


Why attend?
✔ Hear important updates from legislators
✔ Ask questions and share your perspective
✔ Build relationships between business and government
✔ Stay informed on policies affecting your organization and community


We are proud to welcome Performance Chevrolet as our 2026 Lead Sponsor.


🍽 Lunch will be catered by Chamber Partner A'La Board Plates & Platters.


🎟 Partner Ticket: $25.00

For special dietary needs, please email [email protected].


Let’s continue building strong connections between business and government in Randolph County.

Chamber Non-Partner Rate
$35

Legislative Luncheon 2026

Join us for our annual Legislative Luncheon — a valuable opportunity for business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to connect directly with elected officials and regional decision-makers.


This event fosters open dialogue on key topics including legislative priorities, economic development, education, workforce challenges, infrastructure, and issues impacting Randolph County and the surrounding region.


Why attend?
✔ Hear important updates from legislators
✔ Ask questions and share your perspective
✔ Build relationships between business and government
✔ Stay informed on policies affecting your organization and community


We are proud to welcome Performance Chevrolet as our 2026 Lead Sponsor.


🍽 Lunch will be catered by Chamber Partner A'La Board Plates & Platters.


🎟 Non Partner Ticket: $35.00


For special dietary needs, please email [email protected].


Let’s continue building strong connections between business and government in Randolph County.

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