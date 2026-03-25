Legislative Luncheon 2026

Join us for our annual Legislative Luncheon — a valuable opportunity for business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to connect directly with elected officials and regional decision-makers.





This event fosters open dialogue on key topics including legislative priorities, economic development, education, workforce challenges, infrastructure, and issues impacting Randolph County and the surrounding region.





Why attend?

✔ Hear important updates from legislators

✔ Ask questions and share your perspective

✔ Build relationships between business and government

✔ Stay informed on policies affecting your organization and community





We are proud to welcome Performance Chevrolet as our 2026 Lead Sponsor.





🍽 Lunch will be catered by Chamber Partner A'La Board Plates & Platters.





🎟 Partner Ticket: $25.00

For special dietary needs, please email [email protected].





Let’s continue building strong connections between business and government in Randolph County.