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About this event
WV 26241
$
Legislative Luncheon 2026
Join us for our annual Legislative Luncheon — a valuable opportunity for business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to connect directly with elected officials and regional decision-makers.
This event fosters open dialogue on key topics including legislative priorities, economic development, education, workforce challenges, infrastructure, and issues impacting Randolph County and the surrounding region.
Why attend?
✔ Hear important updates from legislators
✔ Ask questions and share your perspective
✔ Build relationships between business and government
✔ Stay informed on policies affecting your organization and community
We are proud to welcome Performance Chevrolet as our 2026 Lead Sponsor.
🍽 Lunch will be catered by Chamber Partner A'La Board Plates & Platters.
🎟 Partner Ticket: $25.00
For special dietary needs, please email [email protected].
Let’s continue building strong connections between business and government in Randolph County.
Legislative Luncheon 2026
Join us for our annual Legislative Luncheon — a valuable opportunity for business leaders, nonprofit organizations, and community members to connect directly with elected officials and regional decision-makers.
This event fosters open dialogue on key topics including legislative priorities, economic development, education, workforce challenges, infrastructure, and issues impacting Randolph County and the surrounding region.
Why attend?
✔ Hear important updates from legislators
✔ Ask questions and share your perspective
✔ Build relationships between business and government
✔ Stay informed on policies affecting your organization and community
We are proud to welcome Performance Chevrolet as our 2026 Lead Sponsor.
🍽 Lunch will be catered by Chamber Partner A'La Board Plates & Platters.
🎟 Non Partner Ticket: $35.00
For special dietary needs, please email [email protected].
Let’s continue building strong connections between business and government in Randolph County.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!