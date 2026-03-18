LEGO Brunch

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About this event
Base cost for food. If you wish to have us pre-purchase a LEGO set for you, please add that as well.
124 pcs
Age: 7+
$9.99 +tax
166 pcs
Age: 7+
$9.99 +tax
133 pcs
Age: 9+
$14.99 +tax
430 pcs
Age: 8+
$14.99 +tax
120 pcs
Age: 8+
$14.99 +tax
220 pcs
Age: 8+
$14.99 +tax
191 pcs
Age: 8+
$14.99 +tax
217 pcs
Age: 9+
$22.99 +tax
373 pcs
Age: 18+
$29.99 +tax
278 pcs
Age: 18+
$29.99 +tax
325 pcs
Age: 18+
$29.99 +tax
274 pcs
Age: 18+
$29.99 +tax
327 pcs
Age: 18+
$29.99 +tax
482 pcs
Age: 9+
$34.99 +tax
366 pcs
Age: 8+
$29.99 +tax
363 pcs
Age: 8+
$29.99 +tax
420 pcs
Age: 8+
$29.99 +tax
312 pcs
Age: 8+
$29.99 +tax
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