MultipliCity - Delaware Valley Families of Multiples

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MultipliCity - Delaware Valley Families of Multiples

About this event

LEGO Brunch

15 Thomas Speakman Dr

Glen Mills, PA 19342, USA

Brunch
$5

Base cost for food. If you wish to have us pre-purchase a LEGO set for you, please add that as well.

Turtle with a Water Lily Flower item
Turtle with a Water Lily Flower
$11

124 pcs

Age: 7+

$9.99 +tax

Cute Hamster with a Flower item
Cute Hamster with a Flower
$11

166 pcs

Age: 7+

$9.99 +tax

Daisies item
Daisies
$16

133 pcs

Age: 9+

$14.99 +tax

Cherry Blossoms item
Cherry Blossoms
$16

430 pcs

Age: 8+

$14.99 +tax

Roses item
Roses
$16

120 pcs

Age: 8+

$14.99 +tax

Lotus Flowers item
Lotus Flowers
$16

220 pcs

Age: 8+

$14.99 +tax

Sunflowers item
Sunflowers
$16

191 pcs

Age: 8+

$14.99 +tax

Happy Plants item
Happy Plants
$25

217 pcs

Age: 9+

$22.99 +tax

Petite Sunny Boutquet item
Petite Sunny Boutquet
$32

373 pcs

Age: 18+

$29.99 +tax

Chrysanthemum item
Chrysanthemum
$32

278 pcs

Age: 18+

$29.99 +tax

Lucky Bamboo item
Lucky Bamboo
$32

325 pcs

Age: 18+

$29.99 +tax

Mini Orchid item
Mini Orchid
$32

274 pcs

Age: 18+

$29.99 +tax

Plum Blossom item
Plum Blossom
$32

327 pcs

Age: 18+

$29.99 +tax

Flowering Cactus item
Flowering Cactus
$36

482 pcs

Age: 9+

$34.99 +tax

Record Player with Flowers item
Record Player with Flowers
$32

366 pcs

Age: 8+

$29.99 +tax

Typewriter with Flowers item
Typewriter with Flowers
$32

363 pcs

Age: 8+

$29.99 +tax

Flowers in Watering Can item
Flowers in Watering Can
$32

420 pcs

Age: 8+

$29.99 +tax

Colorful Hummingbird item
Colorful Hummingbird
$32

312 pcs

Age: 8+

$29.99 +tax

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