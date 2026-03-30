BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

Hosted by

BASIS Chandler Primary North Puma Boosters

About this event

[2Mg & 3Zn] LEGO/Building Challenge Class Basket

1800 E Chandler Blvd

Chandler, AZ 85225, USA

STEM Robot Building Kit ($49.99 retail) item
STEM Robot Building Kit ($49.99 retail) item
STEM Robot Building Kit ($49.99 retail) item
STEM Robot Building Kit ($49.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0eNRNesx
  • 🔧 STEM Educational Toys: Our programmable Robotic sets offer interactive learning experiences. As kids construct and program robots, they grasp coding basics while having fun
  • 📱 Flexible Dual Control Options: Control the STEM robot using the remote or intuitive app, featuring modes such as path, gyro, one-handed driving, and programming. Kids can enjoy the fun of simple programming while exploring endless interactive play
  • 🧩 5-in-1 Buildable Fun： Build 5 models with 488 pieces! From easy to challenging, the designs grow with your child’s skills. Build a robot, dinosaur, car, tank, or invent your own! Adjustable joints make posing more fun and dynamic
  • 🛠️ Build by Easy-to-Follow Instructions: With detailed, picture-based instructions, this buildable robot set makes construction simple and fun. Kids can assemble robots solo or with parents, boosting confidence, focus, and happy bonding time
  • 🔋 Rechargeable for Long-Lasting Play: This stem robotics kit includes a rechargeable battery, eliminating the need for constant battery replacement. Simple to charge, great for uninterrupted remote control
LEGO Technic Bush Plane ($27.99 retail) item
LEGO Technic Bush Plane ($27.99 retail) item
LEGO Technic Bush Plane ($27.99 retail) item
LEGO Technic Bush Plane ($27.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0aGBtkSt
  • MODEL AIRPLANE TOY – Build and explore a fun LEGO Technic Bush Plane toy with a spinning propeller, adjustable ailerons and 4-cylinder piston engine
  • IMAGINATIVE PRETEND PLAY – Kids can play creatively as they swoop their LEGO plane and imagine endless conservation missions with their bush aircraft
  • FUN FEATURES – This LEGO airplane toy comes with a cool zebra print design to reflect the role that bush planes play in wildlife conservation
  • TOY AIRPLANE GIFT IDEA – This makes a great holiday or birthday gift idea for boys and girls ages 8 and up, while delivering big play value as young pilots build and explore their bush plane model
  • YOUNG ENGINNERS IN THE MAKING – The LEGO Technic buildable toy vehicle sets feature realistic movement and mechanisms to introduce young LEGO builders to the universe of engineering
  • DIMENSIONS – A 333-piece set with a LEGO aircraft model that measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high
XL Toy Storage Organizer with Play Mat ($31.99 retail) item
XL Toy Storage Organizer with Play Mat ($31.99 retail) item
XL Toy Storage Organizer with Play Mat ($31.99 retail) item
XL Toy Storage Organizer with Play Mat ($31.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0gTsouGH
  • HELPS YOUR CHILD BUILD BETTER HABITS: Teach kids to put toys away without nagging! This fun toy storage organizer encourages responsibility and keeps your playroom clutter-free—making daily routines easier for busy parents.
  • CLEAN-UP IN SECONDS: Say goodbye to stepping on scattered toys! This kid-friendly toy box keeps building blocks, cars, and action figures contained, making tidying fast, stress-free, and mess-free. 
  • SAFETY FIRST: Worry-free playtime! Made from lab-tested, non-toxic materials, this toy bin has no cords or drawstring hazards—perfect for a safe play area in any boys’ or girls’ room.
  • LARGE CAPACITY: Holds up to 10 gallons of toys—far more than standard 12"x12" storage containers. Ideal for building blocks, action figures, cars, and more, giving your child plenty of space to store their entire collection.
  • STURDY & STYLISH: Reinforced yet soft walls hold up to daily play while looking great in any room. Fits a standard 13"x13" shelf, and the extra-large play mat is easy to clean—keeping organization simple and stylish.
Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie ($39.99 retail) item
Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie ($39.99 retail) item
Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie ($39.99 retail) item
Klutz Lego Make Your Own Movie ($39.99 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/01Jw6HYs
  • Make ten mini movies with step-by- step instructions
  • Ideas and inspiration for lighting, scenery, sound effects and camera work
  • Official Lego guide to stop-motion animation
  • Contains one 78-page book, 36 LEGO elements, backgrounds and animation frames
  • Conforms to ASTM D 4236
LEGO Physical Gift Card - $50 ($50.00 retail) item
LEGO Physical Gift Card - $50 ($50.00 retail)
$5
  • Amazon link: https://a.co/d/0e4OdHMR
  • LEGO Gift Cards can only be redeemed in the US.
  • You can use your LEGO Gift Card to make full, or partial payments. Your desired amount will be deducted from your Gift Card balance any remaining value will stay on your LEGO Gift Card.
  • You can check the balance on your LEGO Gift Card on the LEGO website or in a LEGO store. If there is value remaining on your LEGO Gift Card it will not expire.
  • LEGO Gift Cards can’t be used for purchases of LEGO products or services in other retail stores or in any LEGOLAND Park or LEGO Discovery Centre location.
  • Physical gift cards are delivered active via mail.
  • Redeem online and in stores at any US LEGO store location.
  • This item is not eligible for refund, resale, or return.
Annual Pass to LEGOLAND Discovery Center ($99.99 retail) item
Annual Pass to LEGOLAND Discovery Center ($99.99 retail) item
Annual Pass to LEGOLAND Discovery Center ($99.99 retail)
$5

website link: https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona/tickets-passes/ways-to-visit/annual-passes/

Anytime Annual Pass

12 months of fun!

Annual passes grant unlimited access to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center for 12 months from date of purchase.

  • Discounted tickets for friends and family who visit with you
  • 10% off Birthday Parties
  • 10% off LEGO® product in our store
  • 10% off in our Café
  • Special events & offers
  • Unlimited admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center for a whole year!



One pass per person, passes are non-transferable (children under 2 are FREE and do not need an annual pass). Your pass will be available digitally on your mobile phone and is valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Adults must be accompanied by a child to visit LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

Additional Classroom Basket Donation item
Additional Classroom Basket Donation
Pay what you can

Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!


All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!