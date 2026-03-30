[2Mg & 3Zn] LEGO/Building Challenge Class Basket

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About this event
website link: https://www.legolanddiscoverycenter.com/arizona/tickets-passes/ways-to-visit/annual-passes/
12 months of fun!
Annual passes grant unlimited access to LEGOLAND® Discovery Center for 12 months from date of purchase.
One pass per person, passes are non-transferable (children under 2 are FREE and do not need an annual pass). Your pass will be available digitally on your mobile phone and is valid for 1 year from date of purchase. Adults must be accompanied by a child to visit LEGOLAND Discovery Center.
Join in supporting our classroom basket at any level that works for your family. Whether it’s $1, $5, or more, every contribution adds up and is truly appreciated!
All donations made through this option will go directly toward enhancing the contents of your child’s classroom basket. Funds will not be used for any other purpose.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!