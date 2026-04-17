Lehigh Valley Children's Festival (13th Annual Sponsorship) 2026

About this event
Banner on Stage
Advertising during the intervals
Logo on the Flyer
Vendor Space (10’x10’) Vendor provides own Tent/Table and Chairs.
Honorific mentions on the Website and Social media pages.
Advertising during the intervals
Logo on the Flyer
Vendor Space (10’x10’) Vendor provides your own Tent/Table and Chairs.
Logo on Flyer
Vendor Space (10’x10’) vendor provides your own Tent/Table and Chairs.
Logo on Flyer
$
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