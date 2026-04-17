Puertorrican Culture Preservation

Hosted by

Puertorrican Culture Preservation

About this event

Lehigh Valley Children's Festival (13th Annual Sponsorship) 2026

10 Pump Pl

Allentown, PA 18102, USA

Gold Sponsor item
Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Banner on Stage


Advertising during the intervals


Logo on the Flyer 


Vendor Space (10’x10’) Vendor provides own Tent/Table and Chairs.


Honorific mentions on the Website and Social media pages.


Silver Sponsor item
Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Advertising during the intervals 


Logo on the Flyer 


Vendor Space (10’x10’) Vendor provides your own Tent/Table and Chairs.


Bronze Sponsor item
Bronze Sponsor
$500

Logo on Flyer 


Vendor Space (10’x10’) vendor provides your own Tent/Table and Chairs.


Friends of LVCF (Lehigh Valley Children's Festival) item
Friends of LVCF (Lehigh Valley Children's Festival)
$250

Logo on Flyer

Add a donation for Puertorrican Culture Preservation

$

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