Parent Booster Usa Inc

Hosted by

Parent Booster Usa Inc

About this event

Lehman Lobo Theatre Booster Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Kyle, TX

Creative Escape Birthday Party at Inspired Minds Art Center item
Creative Escape Birthday Party at Inspired Minds Art Center
$100

Starting bid

The winner of this incredible package will receive a Creative Escape Birthday Party at Inspired Minds Art Center in Buda, Texas worth $300! Party theme varies based on what the winner desires, up to $300. Number of guests varies depending on the type of party the winner selects. https://www.inspiredminds.art/facility-rental1
Central Texas Theatre Academy Week-long Summer Camp! item
Central Texas Theatre Academy Week-long Summer Camp!
$100

Starting bid

CTTA Summer Camp! One week of Mythology Camp or Shakespeare Camp in June 2025. Summer camps run for 1 week, Monday through Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. Valued at $300!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!