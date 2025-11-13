Hosted by

LEHS Baseball Booster's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

PICK UP ON 11/29/25 FROM 10AM-11AM AT LEHS- BASEBALL FIELD ENTRANCE NEAR TRACK

Lobo Themed Whiffle Bat & highly sought after baseball card item
$20

Starting bid

Lobo Themed Whiffle Bat & HIGHLY sought after SIGNED baseball card.

Grilling Basket item
Grilling Basket
$30

Starting bid

Gift Card Basket item
Gift Card Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift Cards include:

-Thai In Town-$25

-Chipotle- $20

-Buffalo Wild Wings-$20

-Olive Garden- $20

-Chick-Fil-A- $20

-Target- $20

-Tender-$25

-Domingo- $25

Camping Basket item
Camping Basket
$20

Starting bid

Coffee Lovers Basket item
Coffee Lovers Basket
$20

Starting bid

Pickleball Basket item
Pickleball Basket
$30

Starting bid

Picture shows all that is included in the Pickleball Basket.

3x $15 Lakeside Energy gift cards

Western Root- Baseball Charm Bracelet item
Western Root- Baseball Charm Bracelet
$15

Starting bid

Western Root

6 Baseball Charm Bracelet

Rough Riders- Frainyer Chavez- Signed Hat & practice jersey item
Rough Riders- Frainyer Chavez- Signed Hat & practice jersey
$15

Starting bid

Rough Riders- Frainyer Chavez- SIGNED fitted hat item
Rough Riders- Frainyer Chavez- SIGNED fitted hat
$15

Starting bid

RR- 5 BEST SEAT TICKETS- SIGNED HAT- CINCH BAG item
RR- 5 BEST SEAT TICKETS- SIGNED HAT- CINCH BAG
$50

Starting bid

WorldSprings- 4 day passes item
WorldSprings- 4 day passes
$50

Starting bid

Top Golf- 12 person event item
Top Golf- 12 person event
$75

Starting bid

The Cove-5 Day Passes + Cabana item
The Cove-5 Day Passes + Cabana
$50

Starting bid

Hydrous Wake Park- 2 x 2 Hr Wake Board Sessions item
Hydrous Wake Park- 2 x 2 Hr Wake Board Sessions
$25

Starting bid

Little Elm Park Parking Pass- One Season item
Little Elm Park Parking Pass- One Season
$5

Starting bid

Little Elm Rec Center- 3 Month Family Membership item
Little Elm Rec Center- 3 Month Family Membership
$75

Starting bid

Westin- One (1) Night stay in Deluxe Room-Breakfast Included item
Westin- One (1) Night stay in Deluxe Room-Breakfast Included
$50

Starting bid

Cottonwood Creek- 4Hr Pontoon Rental item
Cottonwood Creek- 4Hr Pontoon Rental
$100

Starting bid

NTX- 4Hr. Pontoon Rental item
NTX- 4Hr. Pontoon Rental
$100

Starting bid

Christmas Basket- Christmas Decor & Candles item
Christmas Basket- Christmas Decor & Candles
$10

Starting bid

Handmade crocheted Christmas Bear, handmade wooden Frosty Christmas decor & 2 Christmas candles

Crocheted Baseball Sling- MK shower gel- Beaded bracelet item
Crocheted Baseball Sling- MK shower gel- Beaded bracelet
$10

Starting bid

Handmade crocheted baseball sling bag, 2 drip-beaded bracelets & Mary Kay shower gel.

John Mateer- SIGNED Jersey & Two (2) SIGNED Collector cards item
John Mateer- SIGNED Jersey & Two (2) SIGNED Collector cards
$50

Starting bid

Dorm Survival Basket item
Dorm Survival Basket
$30

Starting bid

Picture shows all that is included in the Dorm Survival Basket.

First Responder Honor Flag- Two (2) Hats, One (1) Beanie item
First Responder Honor Flag- Two (2) Hats, One (1) Beanie
$10

Starting bid

Two (2) FREE Oil Changes- L.D. Automotive item
Two (2) FREE Oil Changes- L.D. Automotive
$20

Starting bid

Dallas Party Bike- 4 FREE Pub Crawl Seats! item
Dallas Party Bike- 4 FREE Pub Crawl Seats!
$25

Starting bid

JASON LESLEY- 30 MIN COACHING SESSION item
JASON LESLEY- 30 MIN COACHING SESSION
$10

Starting bid

S'MORES BASKET item
S'MORES BASKET
$25

Starting bid

Krunchy Kreations- Freeze dried candies- Amazon GC- $15 item
Krunchy Kreations- Freeze dried candies- Amazon GC- $15
$10

Starting bid

4 different kinds of freeze-dried skittles and an Amazon gift card $15.

