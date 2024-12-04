LEHS Softball Silent Auction

Indulge in Relaxation with the "Day at the Spa" Gift Basket!
Transform any day into a luxurious spa experience with this beautifully curated gift basket. Perfect for unwinding after a long week. Bid on this basket and gift yourself or a loved one the joy of pure relaxation!
Indulge in Relaxation with the "Day at the Spa" Gift Basket!
Transform any day into a luxurious spa experience with this beautifully curated gift basket. Perfect for unwinding after a long week. Bid on this basket and gift yourself or a loved one the joy of pure relaxation!
Christmas Time
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate the Season with the "Christmas Time" Gift Basket!
Embrace the magic of the holidays with this festive gift basket, packed with everything you need to make the season merry and bright. This basket is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Place your bid and make this holiday season unforgettable!
Celebrate the Season with the "Christmas Time" Gift Basket!
Embrace the magic of the holidays with this festive gift basket, packed with everything you need to make the season merry and bright. This basket is the perfect way to celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Place your bid and make this holiday season unforgettable!
Baking Bliss
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Whip Up Some Fun with the "Baking Bliss" Gift Basket!
This delightful gift basket is perfect for anyone who loves to bake, from seasoned pros to budding bakers. It includes everything needed to create sweet treats and delicious memories. Bid on this basket and bring the joy of baking into your home, or give it as a gift to the baker in your life!
Whip Up Some Fun with the "Baking Bliss" Gift Basket!
This delightful gift basket is perfect for anyone who loves to bake, from seasoned pros to budding bakers. It includes everything needed to create sweet treats and delicious memories. Bid on this basket and bring the joy of baking into your home, or give it as a gift to the baker in your life!
Coffee Lovers
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Perk Up Your Day with the "Coffee Lovers" Gift Basket!
This basket is a caffeine connoisseur’s dream, packed with everything needed to enjoy the perfect cup of coffee. Bid now to treat yourself or the coffee lover in your life to this energizing collection!
Perk Up Your Day with the "Coffee Lovers" Gift Basket!
This basket is a caffeine connoisseur’s dream, packed with everything needed to enjoy the perfect cup of coffee. Bid now to treat yourself or the coffee lover in your life to this energizing collection!
Game Night
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bring the Fun Home with the "Game Night" Gift Basket!
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of laughter and friendly competition with this ultimate game night bundle! Perfect for family gatherings or a fun night with friends. Bid on this basket to bring joy and entertainment to your next game night!
Bring the Fun Home with the "Game Night" Gift Basket!
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of laughter and friendly competition with this ultimate game night bundle! Perfect for family gatherings or a fun night with friends. Bid on this basket to bring joy and entertainment to your next game night!
Fun in the Sun
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Soak Up the "Fun in the Sun" Gift Basket!
Get ready for outdoor adventures and sunny days with this vibrant gift basket, perfect for beach outings, poolside relaxation, or backyard fun. Bid now and make your next sunny day a memorable one!
Soak Up the "Fun in the Sun" Gift Basket!
Get ready for outdoor adventures and sunny days with this vibrant gift basket, perfect for beach outings, poolside relaxation, or backyard fun. Bid now and make your next sunny day a memorable one!
Movie Night
$15
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Lights, Camera, Action! The "Movie Night" Gift Basket
Turn any night into a cinematic experience with this fun-filled gift basket, perfect for film lovers of all ages. It includes everything you need for a cozy night in. Bid on this basket and bring the magic of the movies straight to your living room!
Lights, Camera, Action! The "Movie Night" Gift Basket
Turn any night into a cinematic experience with this fun-filled gift basket, perfect for film lovers of all ages. It includes everything you need for a cozy night in. Bid on this basket and bring the magic of the movies straight to your living room!
Coffee & Christmas
$25
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Sip the Season with the "Coffee & Christmas" Gift Basket!
Celebrate the holidays with this festive basket, perfect for coffee lovers who adore the magic of Christmas.Bid now and gift yourself—or a fellow coffee enthusiast—the perfect pairing of holiday spirit and rich coffee indulgence!
Sip the Season with the "Coffee & Christmas" Gift Basket!
Celebrate the holidays with this festive basket, perfect for coffee lovers who adore the magic of Christmas.Bid now and gift yourself—or a fellow coffee enthusiast—the perfect pairing of holiday spirit and rich coffee indulgence!
Tumblers & Coffee
$35
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Bid now to enjoy the ultimate coffee experience or share it with someone special!
Bid now to enjoy the ultimate coffee experience or share it with someone special!