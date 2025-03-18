Leland Faulkner: The Kinetic Connection

Designed as a foundational approach for understanding and applying movement theater, advanced performance methods, and applied story structure. Get a solid grasp on theory and practice to make your presence, your authenticity, and your talent shine on stage. This is devising and development for performers of all stripes, and levels of experience, participants are expected to share the process of applying kinetic techniques to their work. We will cover mime, the science of gesture, applied improvisation, character, Kinetic Carding, and structural concepts. There will be time allotted each session for performance and analysis. Participants should dress prepared to move. Have enough space where they can move. Participants should bring a notebook and pencil, 5x8 index cards and a sharpie. The meeting will be recorded for participants to privately review afterwards. Downloadable notes will be provided.