Leleka Foundation Shop

To mark Ukraine's Independence Day in 2025, Leleka Foundation offers a limited-edition T-shirt, designed by a Ukrainian artist and proudly made in Ukraine.





This isn’t just a t-shirt — it features the Leleka (stork), a powerful symbol of the Ukrainian spirit, strength, resilience, peace, and love for the Motherland. Every purchase helps us deliver life-saving medical aid to those who need it most in Ukraine.





Buy a t-shirt. Wear your support. Make a difference. Support the mission. Stand with Ukraine!