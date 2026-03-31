Gear up with purpose….

About this shop
Enter for a chance to earn your PADI Open Water Dive Certification with the LEMA Dive Team. Drawing will be April 30th at 5pm.
PADI is recognized world wide and with this certification, you will be able to dive anywhere.
18 years of age or older. Winner may transfer prize. Winner must complete an on-line study course and open water skills. Open water skills will be held at Blue Water Park in Pelham, Al. Pierce Clark, Certified PADI Instructor, with Dark Water Consulting will be the instructor in Pelham.
Class in Pelham,Al. will be held on a Saturday and Sunday. All dive gear needed will be provided. Winner will be responsible for travel to and from Pelham, Al.
Winner will also receive lunch (sandwiches,snacks) on Saturday and Sunday, Dinner will be provided Saturday night, and hotel for Saturday night will be provided.
Total prize value is $900.00
Your participation supports Lauderdale County Search & Rescue in preparing divers to respond safely and effectively when someone is missing or in distress.
Bold and highly detailed, this challenge coin showcases the Emergency Rescue & Recovery Dive Team with a striking red-and-white diver‑down design, gold diving helmet centerpiece, and dynamic diver silhouettes. A sharp black‑and‑gold outer ring highlights the team’s mission, making this coin a standout collectible for divers, supporters, and public safety enthusiasts.
~ Arrives April 7th ~
1 Short Sleeve Shirt - your choice of size
1 Challenge Coin
1 4” Sticker
1 Embroidered Patch
SAVE $10 by picking up a LEMA PSD Bundle
Size - Youth Medium
A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.
Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors! We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️
Chick-fil-A at Meridian
Coca-Cola of Meridian
Darkwater
Kendall’s Kustoms
Meridian Mutual
New South Ford
Queen City Medical
Scotty Ray Report’s
Simmons Wrecker
Woodstock Furniture
Size - Medium
A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.
Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors! We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️
Chick-fil-A at Meridian
Coca-Cola of Meridian
Darkwater
Kendall’s Kustoms
Meridian Mutual
New South Ford
Queen City Medical
Scotty Ray Report’s
Simmons Wrecker
Woodstock Furniture
Size - Large
A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.
Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors! We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️
Chick-fil-A at Meridian
Coca-Cola of Meridian
Darkwater
Kendall’s Kustoms
Meridian Mutual
New South Ford
Queen City Medical
Scotty Ray Report’s
Simmons Wrecker
Woodstock Furniture
Size - XL
A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.
Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors! We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️
Chick-fil-A at Meridian
Coca-Cola of Meridian
Darkwater
Kendall’s Kustoms
Meridian Mutual
New South Ford
Queen City Medical
Scotty Ray Report’s
Simmons Wrecker
Woodstock Furniture
Size - 2XL
A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.
Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors! We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️
Chick-fil-A at Meridian
Coca-Cola of Meridian
Darkwater
Kendall’s Kustoms
Meridian Mutual
New South Ford
Queen City Medical
Scotty Ray Report’s
Simmons Wrecker
Woodstock Furniture
Size - 3XL
A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.
Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors! We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️
Chick-fil-A at Meridian
Coca-Cola of Meridian
Darkwater
Kendall’s Kustoms
Meridian Mutual
New South Ford
Queen City Medical
Scotty Ray Report’s
Simmons Wrecker
Woodstock Furniture
Note that this is for shipping, not an physical item.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!