Gear up with purpose….

Enter for a chance to earn your PADI Open Water Dive Certification with the LEMA Dive Team. Drawing will be April 30th at 5pm.

PADI is recognized world wide and with this certification, you will be able to dive anywhere.





18 years of age or older. Winner may transfer prize. Winner must complete an on-line study course and open water skills. Open water skills will be held at Blue Water Park in Pelham, Al. Pierce Clark, Certified PADI Instructor, with Dark Water Consulting will be the instructor in Pelham.

Class in Pelham,Al. will be held on a Saturday and Sunday. All dive gear needed will be provided. Winner will be responsible for travel to and from Pelham, Al.





Winner will also receive lunch (sandwiches,snacks) on Saturday and Sunday, Dinner will be provided Saturday night, and hotel for Saturday night will be provided.





Total prize value is $900.00





Your participation supports Lauderdale County Search & Rescue in preparing divers to respond safely and effectively when someone is missing or in distress.