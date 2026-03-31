LEMA Public Safety Divers

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LEMA Public Safety Divers

About this shop

Gear up with purpose….

Raffle Ticket ~ PADI Open Water Certification | Drawing 4/30 item
Raffle Ticket ~ PADI Open Water Certification | Drawing 4/30
$5

Enter for a chance to earn your PADI Open Water Dive Certification with the LEMA Dive Team. Drawing will be April 30th at 5pm.

PADI is recognized world wide and with this certification, you will be able to dive anywhere.


18 years of age or older. Winner may transfer prize. Winner must complete an on-line study course and open water skills. Open water skills will be held at Blue Water Park in Pelham, Al. Pierce Clark, Certified PADI Instructor, with Dark Water Consulting will be the instructor in Pelham.

Class in Pelham,Al. will be held on a Saturday and Sunday. All dive gear needed will be provided. Winner will be responsible for travel to and from Pelham, Al.


Winner will also receive lunch (sandwiches,snacks) on Saturday and Sunday, Dinner will be provided Saturday night, and hotel for Saturday night will be provided.


Total prize value is $900.00


Your participation supports Lauderdale County Search & Rescue in preparing divers to respond safely and effectively when someone is missing or in distress.

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LEMA PSD Challenge Coin item
LEMA PSD Challenge Coin item
LEMA PSD Challenge Coin
$20

Bold and highly detailed, this challenge coin showcases the Emergency Rescue & Recovery Dive Team with a striking red-and-white diver‑down design, gold diving helmet centerpiece, and dynamic diver silhouettes. A sharp black‑and‑gold outer ring highlights the team’s mission, making this coin a standout collectible for divers, supporters, and public safety enthusiasts.

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LEMA PSD 4” Sticker item
LEMA PSD 4” Sticker
$4
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LEMA PSD Embroidered Patch item
LEMA PSD Embroidered Patch
$8

~ Arrives April 7th ~

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LEMA PSD Bundle item
LEMA PSD Bundle
$47

1 Short Sleeve Shirt - your choice of size

1 Challenge Coin

1 4” Sticker

1 Embroidered Patch


SAVE $10 by picking up a LEMA PSD Bundle


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Youth Medium - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
Youth Medium - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
Youth Medium - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt
$25

Size - Youth Medium


A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.


Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors!  We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️ 


Chick-fil-A at Meridian

Coca-Cola of Meridian

Darkwater

Kendall’s Kustoms

Meridian Mutual

New South Ford

Queen City Medical 

Scotty Ray Report’s

Simmons Wrecker

Woodstock Furniture


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Medium - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
Medium - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
Medium - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt
$25

Size - Medium


A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.


Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors!  We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️ 


Chick-fil-A at Meridian

Coca-Cola of Meridian

Darkwater

Kendall’s Kustoms

Meridian Mutual

New South Ford

Queen City Medical 

Scotty Ray Report’s

Simmons Wrecker

Woodstock Furniture


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Large -2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
Large -2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
Large -2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt
$25

Size - Large


A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.


Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors!  We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️ 


Chick-fil-A at Meridian

Coca-Cola of Meridian

Darkwater

Kendall’s Kustoms

Meridian Mutual

New South Ford

Queen City Medical 

Scotty Ray Report’s

Simmons Wrecker

Woodstock Furniture


0
XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt
$25

Size - XL


A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.


Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors!  We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️ 


Chick-fil-A at Meridian

Coca-Cola of Meridian

Darkwater

Kendall’s Kustoms

Meridian Mutual

New South Ford

Queen City Medical 

Scotty Ray Report’s

Simmons Wrecker

Woodstock Furniture


0
2XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
2XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
2XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt
$25

Size - 2XL


A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.


Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors!  We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️ 


Chick-fil-A at Meridian

Coca-Cola of Meridian

Darkwater

Kendall’s Kustoms

Meridian Mutual

New South Ford

Queen City Medical 

Scotty Ray Report’s

Simmons Wrecker

Woodstock Furniture


0
3XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
3XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt item
3XL - 2026 Wings over Meridian Gildan T-Shirt
$25

Size - 3XL


A classic, comfortable short‑sleeve tee made from durable, soft cotton. Features a relaxed fit, reinforced seams, and a smooth surface ideal for printed or embroidered designs. Built to hold up to everyday wear while keeping a clean, professional look.


Special thanks to all our wonderful sponsors!  We truly couldn’t have done this without do it without each and every one of them!!! ❤️🤍❤️ 


Chick-fil-A at Meridian

Coca-Cola of Meridian

Darkwater

Kendall’s Kustoms

Meridian Mutual

New South Ford

Queen City Medical 

Scotty Ray Report’s

Simmons Wrecker

Woodstock Furniture


0
Shipping Fee item
Shipping Fee
$7

Note that this is for shipping, not an physical item.

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Add a donation for LEMA Public Safety Divers

$

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