Lemon Classic 2025 Merch Shop

Soft vintage inspired crew neck with unique LEMON (sorority style) logo.
Decal on front center chest only.
Excellent quality heathered oatmeal hooded sweatshirt with lemon logo on front left chest and full back logo.
Hooded Sweatshirt FRONT LOGO ONLY
This excellent quality heathered oatmeal sweatshirt features the 2025 Lemon Classic Invitational Logo on the Left Chest.
Hooded Sweatshirt - FULL BACK LOGO ONLY
This excellent quality heathered oatmeal hooded sweatshirt features the 2025 Lemon Classic Invitational Logo on the full back of the sweatshirt in a full color print.
Limited Edition Lemon Classic Enamel Pin
Black Lemon Classic Crossbody Bag
CandyClub candy Jar with Hair Clip
Makeup bag featuring Touchland Spray, Eye Gels, Kit Kat
Lemon Classic Blankets
Merchandise from the black box
2 pack of lemon lollipops
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!