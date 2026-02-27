Cohabitat Foundation

Offered by

Cohabitat Foundation

About this shop

Lemonade Day Sponsorships!

Main Squeeze - FULFUILLED item
Main Squeeze - FULFUILLED
$5,000

This title sponsorship has already been fulfilled by Louisiana Economic Development! Thank you LED!

Lemon Head Level item
Lemon Head Level
$1,000

Your Logo On:

Our App

One Giveaway Item

Backpacks & Print Materials

Website (hyperlinked)

T-Shirts



You'll Also Get:

Microloans in Your Name

Company Insert in Backpacks

Logo on Lemonade U Stands

Mentor Youth Opportunities

Social Media Recognition

Invitation to Host a Stand

Volunteer Opportunities

Fresh Squeezed Level item
Fresh Squeezed Level
$500

Your Logo On:

Backpacks & Print Materials

Website (hyperlinked)

T-Shirts


You'll Also Get:

-Microloans in Your Name

-Company Insert in Backpacks

-Logo on Lemonade U Stands

-Mentor Youth Opportunities

-Social Media Recognition

-Invitation to Host a Stand

-Volunteer Opportunities

Lemon Drop Level item
Lemon Drop Level
$250

Your Logo On:

Backpacks & Print Materials

Website (hyperlinked)


You'll Also Get:

-Logo on Lemonade U Stands

-Mentor Youth Opportunities

-Social Media Recognition

-Invitation to Host a Stand

-Volunteer Opportunities

Lemmy's Pal Level item
Lemmy's Pal Level
$100

Your Logo On:

Website (hyperlinked)


You'll Also Get:

-Social Media Recognition

-Invitation to Host a Stand

-Volunteer Opportunities

Add a donation for Cohabitat Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!