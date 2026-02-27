Lemonade Day Sponsorships!

Offered by
About this shop
This title sponsorship has already been fulfilled by Louisiana Economic Development! Thank you LED!
Your Logo On:
Our App
One Giveaway Item
Backpacks & Print Materials
Website (hyperlinked)
T-Shirts
You'll Also Get:
Microloans in Your Name
Company Insert in Backpacks
Logo on Lemonade U Stands
Mentor Youth Opportunities
Social Media Recognition
Invitation to Host a Stand
Volunteer Opportunities
Your Logo On:
Backpacks & Print Materials
Website (hyperlinked)
T-Shirts
You'll Also Get:
-Microloans in Your Name
-Company Insert in Backpacks
-Logo on Lemonade U Stands
-Mentor Youth Opportunities
-Social Media Recognition
-Invitation to Host a Stand
-Volunteer Opportunities
Your Logo On:
Backpacks & Print Materials
Website (hyperlinked)
You'll Also Get:
-Logo on Lemonade U Stands
-Mentor Youth Opportunities
-Social Media Recognition
-Invitation to Host a Stand
-Volunteer Opportunities
Your Logo On:
Website (hyperlinked)
You'll Also Get:
-Social Media Recognition
-Invitation to Host a Stand
-Volunteer Opportunities
$
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