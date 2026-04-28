Brandon Chamber

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Brandon Chamber

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Lemonade Day® Brandon MS 2026 T-Shirts

T-shirt - Youth Small item
T-shirt - Youth Small item
T-shirt - Youth Small
$14

SIZE: Youth Small - This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026. This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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T-shirt - Youth Medium item
T-shirt - Youth Medium item
T-shirt - Youth Medium
$14

SIZE: Youth Medium - This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026. This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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T-shirt - Youth Large item
T-shirt - Youth Large item
T-shirt - Youth Large
$14

SIZE: Youth Large - - This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026. This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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T-shirt - Youth XL item
T-shirt - Youth XL item
T-shirt - Youth XL
$14

SIZE: Youth Extra Large - This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026. This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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T-shirt - ADULT MEDIUM item
T-shirt - ADULT MEDIUM item
T-shirt - ADULT MEDIUM
$18

SIZE: ADULT MEDIUM - - This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026.

This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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T-shirt - ADULT LARGE item
T-shirt - ADULT LARGE item
T-shirt - ADULT LARGE
$18

SIZE: ADULT LARGE - - This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026. This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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T-shirt - ADULT XL item
T-shirt - ADULT XL item
T-shirt - ADULT XL
$18

SIZE: ADULT XL - - This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026. This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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T-shirt - ADULT XXL item
T-shirt - ADULT XXL item
T-shirt - ADULT XXL
$20

SIZE: ADULT XXL -- This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026. This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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T-shirt - ADULT XXXL item
T-shirt - ADULT XXXL item
T-shirt - ADULT XXXL
$20

SIZE: ADULT XXXL -- This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026.

This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.

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