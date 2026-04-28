Lemonade Day® Brandon MS 2026 T-Shirts

SIZE: Youth Small - This item will be available for pickup at the Brandon Chamber office between Tuesday May 12th 2026 and Friday May 15th 2026. This Gildan Youth Heavy Cotton™ T-Shirt is made of 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk, sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton. Features include double-needle stitching throughout, seamless rib at neck, taped shoulder to shoulder and a tear-away label. Screen printed with Lemonade Day (Brandon) design on front, and Brandon Main Squeeze sponsors on the back.