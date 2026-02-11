Lemonade Stand Bootcamp Bulk Workbooks

First impressions matter—and strong leaders know how to show up with confidence. The How to Present Yourself & Leadership booklet helps youth understand the importance of personal presentation, communication, and leading with character in any setting. Perfect for ages 8–18, this empowering guide walks young people through key leadership traits, how to carry themselves professionally, and how to step into leadership roles at school, work, and in their community. Inside this booklet: ✔ What leadership really means ✔ How to speak clearly and confidently ✔ Dressing for success and showing up prepared ✔ Active listening and respectful communication ✔ Leading with values, purpose, and integrity Great for: Leadership and character development programs Entrepreneurship and career prep classes Youth conferences and mentorship programs Home school and life skills learning 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Activities, role-play, and reflection prompts Prepare the next generation to lead with confidence, speak with purpose, and show up like a leader in every room they enter.





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