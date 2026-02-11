Lemonade Stand Bootcamp Bulk Workbooks

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Knowing who you are is the first step to becoming who you're meant to be. The Self-Actualization booklet helps youth explore their identity, unlock their potential, and build confidence from the inside out. Designed for ages 8–18, this thoughtful and reflective guide encourages young people to look within, discover their strengths, and dream beyond their current circumstances. It’s all about becoming your best self—mentally, emotionally, and purposefully. Inside this booklet:✔ What it means to “know thyself” ✔ Identifying strengths, passions, and values ✔ Setting personal goals and building self-belief ✔ Overcoming fear, failure, and negative self-talk ✔ Journaling, visioning, and personal growth activities Great for: Leadership development programs Character education & SEL (social-emotional learning) Youth mentorship and empowerment groups Home school or life skills enrichment 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 12+ pages | Full-color | Guided prompts and inspiring affirmations Help youth rise into their full potential by teaching them the most important lesson of all: who they are matters.
Shipping Included
Knowing who you are is the first step to becoming who you're meant to be. The Self-Actualization booklet helps youth explore their identity, unlock their potential, and build confidence from the inside out. Designed for ages 8–18, this thoughtful and reflective guide encourages young people to look within, discover their strengths, and dream beyond their current circumstances. It’s all about becoming your best self—mentally, emotionally, and purposefully. Inside this booklet:✔ What it means to “know thyself” ✔ Identifying strengths, passions, and values ✔ Setting personal goals and building self-belief ✔ Overcoming fear, failure, and negative self-talk ✔ Journaling, visioning, and personal growth activities Great for: Leadership development programs Character education & SEL (social-emotional learning) Youth mentorship and empowerment groups Home school or life skills enrichment 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 12+ pages | Full-color | Guided prompts and inspiring affirmations Help youth rise into their full potential by teaching them the most important lesson of all: who they are matters.
Shipping Included
Knowing who you are is the first step to becoming who you're meant to be. The Self-Actualization booklet helps youth explore their identity, unlock their potential, and build confidence from the inside out. Designed for ages 8–18, this thoughtful and reflective guide encourages young people to look within, discover their strengths, and dream beyond their current circumstances. It’s all about becoming your best self—mentally, emotionally, and purposefully. Inside this booklet:✔ What it means to “know thyself” ✔ Identifying strengths, passions, and values ✔ Setting personal goals and building self-belief ✔ Overcoming fear, failure, and negative self-talk ✔ Journaling, visioning, and personal growth activities Great for: Leadership development programs Character education & SEL (social-emotional learning) Youth mentorship and empowerment groups Home school or life skills enrichment 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 12+ pages | Full-color | Guided prompts and inspiring affirmations Help youth rise into their full potential by teaching them the most important lesson of all: who they are matters.
Shipping Included
Every great journey starts with a dream. The Dreaming Big booklet helps young people unlock their imagination, set goals, and believe in their potential. It’s the perfect tool to guide youth through the process of discovering who they are and where they want to go. Created for ages 8–18, this inspiring booklet includes journal prompts, reflection activities, and real-world examples to help young dreamers turn vision into action. Inside this booklet: ✔ Goal-setting made simple ✔ Vision board and journaling space ✔ Discovering passions and purpose ✔ Stories of youth making a difference ✔ Motivation to dream without limits Great for: Classrooms & leadership programs Youth development & mentorship groups Home school learning Self-discovery workshops 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 18+ pages | Full-color | Engaging and youth-friendly Help young leaders see the future they can create—one dream at a time.
Shipping Included
Give youth the confidence to walk into a bank—and understand how it works. The Understanding Banking booklet introduces young learners to the basics of personal banking in a fun, approachable way. Perfect for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down banking terms, explains how accounts work, and teaches the importance of saving, tracking, and managing money through a bank or credit union. Inside this booklet: ✔ What banks and credit unions do ✔ How checking and savings accounts work ✔ Debit cards vs. credit cards ✔ How to read a bank statement ✔ The importance of keeping your money safe Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & after-school groups home-school learning Parents teaching real-life skills 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Clear visuals and examples Banking can be simple when you know the basics—help young people build the skills and confidence to manage their money wisely!
Shipping Included
Knowing how to make money is one thing—knowing how to protect it is what builds real security. The How to Protect Money booklet teaches youth the importance of guarding their money, making wise choices, and avoiding common financial pitfalls. Perfect for ages 8–18, this practical guide walks young learners through the basics of financial safety, from secure banking practices to avoiding scams and protecting personal information. Inside this booklet: ✔ How to keep your money safe ✔ Recognizing scams and risky behavior ✔ Smart spending and protecting value ✔ Password safety and digital awareness ✔ Why your money choices matter long-term Great for: Youth money management programs Classrooms & after-school enrichment Home-school curriculum Life skills training and workshops 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Kid-friendly, real-world examples Help young people build strong habits now to protect what they earn and grow with confidence.
Shipping Included
Credit can open doors—or close them. The Understanding Credit booklet introduces youth to the concept of credit in a clear, age-appropriate way. It teaches the importance of building trust, making responsible choices, and understanding how credit works in the real world. Designed for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down the basics of borrowing, credit scores, and financial responsibility, helping youth prepare for future success. Inside this booklet: ✔ What credit is and how it works ✔ The difference between good and bad debt ✔ How credit scores are built (and damaged) ✔ Credit cards, loans, and borrowing basics ✔ Trust, responsibility, and long-term thinking Great for: Middle and high school students Financial literacy programs Home-school curriculum Youth entrepreneurship courses 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Real-life scenarios and clear language Empower the next generation to build smart credit habits and make choices that lead to lasting opportunity.
Shipping Included
Teach young people the power of financial respect with this engaging, easy-to-understand booklet. How to Respect Money is designed to introduce youth to smart money habits that last a lifetime. Perfect for students ages 8–18, this booklet includes activities, lessons, and real-world examples that make learning about money fun and meaningful. Inside this booklet: ✔ Understanding needs vs. wants ✔ How to earn, save, and spend wisely ✔ Giving back and making an impact ✔ Building lifelong money habits ✔ Simple tools to track spending and set goals Great for: Classrooms & after-school programs Youth organizations & camps Home school curriculum Parents teaching at home Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Kid-friendly language Empower the next generation with the knowledge and confidence to manage their money—starting now!
Shipping Included
Teach young people the power of financial respect with this engaging, easy-to-understand booklet. How to Respect Money is designed to introduce youth to smart money habits that last a lifetime. Perfect for students ages 8–18, this booklet includes activities, lessons, and real-world examples that make learning about money fun and meaningful. Inside this booklet: ✔ Understanding needs vs. wants ✔ How to earn, save, and spend wisely ✔ Giving back and making an impact ✔ Building lifelong money habits ✔ Simple tools to track spending and set goals Great for: Classrooms & after-school programs Youth organizations & camps Home school curriculum Parents teaching at home Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Kid-friendly language Empower the next generation with the knowledge and confidence to manage their money—starting now!
Shipping Included
Give youth the confidence to walk into a bank—and understand how it works. The Understanding Banking booklet introduces young learners to the basics of personal banking in a fun, approachable way. Perfect for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down banking terms, explains how accounts work, and teaches the importance of saving, tracking, and managing money through a bank or credit union. Inside this booklet: ✔ What banks and credit unions do ✔ How checking and savings accounts work ✔ Debit cards vs. credit cards ✔ How to read a bank statement ✔ The importance of keeping your money safe Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & after-school groups Home school learning Parents teaching real-life skills 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Clear visuals and examples Banking can be simple when you know the basics—help young people build the skills and confidence to manage their money wisely!
Shipping Included
Give youth the confidence to walk into a bank—and understand how it works. The Understanding Banking booklet introduces young learners to the basics of personal banking in a fun, approachable way. Perfect for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down banking terms, explains how accounts work, and teaches the importance of saving, tracking, and managing money through a bank or credit union. Inside this booklet: ✔ What banks and credit unions do ✔ How checking and savings accounts work ✔ Debit cards vs. credit cards ✔ How to read a bank statement ✔ The importance of keeping your money safe Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & after-school groups Home school learning Parents teaching real-life skills 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Clear visuals and examples Banking can be simple when you know the basics—help young people build the skills and confidence to manage their money wisely!
Shipping Included
Give youth the confidence to walk into a bank—and understand how it works. The Understanding Banking booklet introduces young learners to the basics of personal banking in a fun, approachable way. Perfect for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down banking terms, explains how accounts work, and teaches the importance of saving, tracking, and managing money through a bank or credit union. Inside this booklet: ✔ What banks and credit unions do ✔ How checking and savings accounts work ✔ Debit cards vs. credit cards ✔ How to read a bank statement ✔ The importance of keeping your money safe Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & after-school groups Home school learning Parents teaching real-life skills 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Clear visuals and examples Banking can be simple when you know the basics—help young people build the skills and confidence to manage their money wisely!
Shipping Included
Knowing how to make money is one thing—knowing how to protect it is what builds real security. The How to Protect Money booklet teaches youth the importance of guarding their money, making wise choices, and avoiding common financial pitfalls. Perfect for ages 8–18, this practical guide walks young learners through the basics of financial safety, from secure banking practices to avoiding scams and protecting personal information. Inside this booklet: ✔ How to keep your money safe ✔ Recognizing scams and risky behavior ✔ Smart spending and protecting value ✔ Password safety and digital awareness ✔ Why your money choices matter long-term Great for: Youth money management programs Classrooms & after-school enrichment Home school curriculum Life skills training and workshops 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Kid-friendly, real-world examples Help young people build strong habits now to protect what they earn and grow with confidence.
Shipping Included
Knowing how to make money is one thing—knowing how to protect it is what builds real security. The How to Protect Money booklet teaches youth the importance of guarding their money, making wise choices, and avoiding common financial pitfalls. Perfect for ages 8–18, this practical guide walks young learners through the basics of financial safety, from secure banking practices to avoiding scams and protecting personal information. Inside this booklet: ✔ How to keep your money safe ✔ Recognizing scams and risky behavior ✔ Smart spending and protecting value ✔ Password safety and digital awareness ✔ Why your money choices matter long-term Great for: Youth money management programs Classrooms & after-school enrichment Home school curriculum Life skills training and workshops 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Kid-friendly, real-world examples Help young people build strong habits now to protect what they earn and grow with confidence.
Shipping Included
Knowing how to make money is one thing—knowing how to protect it is what builds real security. The How to Protect Money booklet teaches youth the importance of guarding their money, making wise choices, and avoiding common financial pitfalls. Perfect for ages 8–18, this practical guide walks young learners through the basics of financial safety, from secure banking practices to avoiding scams and protecting personal information. Inside this booklet: ✔ How to keep your money safe ✔ Recognizing scams and risky behavior ✔ Smart spending and protecting value ✔ Password safety and digital awareness ✔ Why your money choices matter long-term Great for: Youth money management programs Classrooms & after-school enrichment Home school curriculum Life skills training and workshops 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Kid-friendly, real-world examples Help young people build strong habits now to protect what they earn and grow with confidence.
Shipping Included
Credit can open doors—or close them. The Understanding Credit booklet introduces youth to the concept of credit in a clear, age-appropriate way. It teaches the importance of building trust, making responsible choices, and understanding how credit works in the real world. Designed for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down the basics of borrowing, credit scores, and financial responsibility, helping youth prepare for future success. Inside this booklet: ✔ What credit is and how it works ✔ The difference between good and bad debt ✔ How credit scores are built (and damaged) ✔ Credit cards, loans, and borrowing basics ✔ Trust, responsibility, and long-term thinking Great for: Middle and high school students Financial literacy programs Home school curriculum Youth entrepreneurship courses 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Real-life scenarios and clear language Empower the next generation to build smart credit habits and make choices that lead to lasting opportunity.
Shipping Included
Credit can open doors—or close them. The Understanding Credit booklet introduces youth to the concept of credit in a clear, age-appropriate way. It teaches the importance of building trust, making responsible choices, and understanding how credit works in the real world. Designed for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down the basics of borrowing, credit scores, and financial responsibility, helping youth prepare for future success. Inside this booklet: ✔ What credit is and how it works ✔ The difference between good and bad debt ✔ How credit scores are built (and damaged) ✔ Credit cards, loans, and borrowing basics ✔ Trust, responsibility, and long-term thinking Great for: Middle and high school students Financial literacy programs Home school curriculum Youth entrepreneurship courses 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Real-life scenarios and clear language Empower the next generation to build smart credit habits and make choices that lead to lasting opportunity.
Shipping Included
Credit can open doors—or close them. The Understanding Credit booklet introduces youth to the concept of credit in a clear, age-appropriate way. It teaches the importance of building trust, making responsible choices, and understanding how credit works in the real world. Designed for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down the basics of borrowing, credit scores, and financial responsibility, helping youth prepare for future success. Inside this booklet: ✔ What credit is and how it works ✔ The difference between good and bad debt ✔ How credit scores are built (and damaged) ✔ Credit cards, loans, and borrowing basics ✔ Trust, responsibility, and long-term thinking Great for: Middle and high school students Financial literacy programs Home school curriculum Youth entrepreneurship courses 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Real-life scenarios and clear language Empower the next generation to build smart credit habits and make choices that lead to lasting opportunity.
Shipping Included
Money doesn't just sit—it can grow! The How to Grow Money booklet teaches youth how to make their money work for them through saving, investing, and making smart financial choices early in life. Created for ages 8–18, this beginner-friendly guide introduces key concepts like compound interest, investing basics, and different ways to grow wealth over time—all in fun, simple terms youth can understand and apply. Inside this booklet: ✔ How money grows through saving and investing ✔ Understanding interest and compound growth ✔ Basics of stocks, real estate, and business income ✔ Why starting early matters ✔ Building a mindset of long-term wealth Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & youth groups Home school learning Young entrepreneurs and future investors Item includes one (1) printed booklet 24+ pages | Full-color | Easy-to-follow charts and examples Help young minds discover how to grow what they earn—and build a future of financial freedom.
Shipping Included
Money doesn't just sit—it can grow! The How to Grow Money booklet teaches youth how to make their money work for them through saving, investing, and making smart financial choices early in life. Created for ages 8–18, this beginner-friendly guide introduces key concepts like compound interest, investing basics, and different ways to grow wealth over time—all in fun, simple terms youth can understand and apply. Inside this booklet: ✔ How money grows through saving and investing ✔ Understanding interest and compound growth ✔ Basics of stocks, real estate, and business income ✔ Why starting early matters ✔ Building a mindset of long-term wealth Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & youth groups Home school learning Young entrepreneurs and future investors Item includes one (1) printed booklet 24+ pages | Full-color | Easy-to-follow charts and examples Help young minds discover how to grow what they earn—and build a future of financial freedom.
Shipping Included
Money doesn't just sit—it can grow! The How to Grow Money booklet teaches youth how to make their money work for them through saving, investing, and making smart financial choices early in life. Created for ages 8–18, this beginner-friendly guide introduces key concepts like compound interest, investing basics, and different ways to grow wealth over time—all in fun, simple terms youth can understand and apply. Inside this booklet: ✔ How money grows through saving and investing ✔ Understanding interest and compound growth ✔ Basics of stocks, real estate, and business income ✔ Why starting early matters ✔ Building a mindset of long-term wealth Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & youth groups Home school learning Young entrepreneurs and future investors Item includes one (1) printed booklet 24+ pages | Full-color | Easy-to-follow charts and examples Help young minds discover how to grow what they earn—and build a future of financial freedom.
Shipping Included
Money doesn't just sit—it can grow! The How to Grow Money booklet teaches youth how to make their money work for them through saving, investing, and making smart financial choices early in life. Created for ages 8–18, this beginner-friendly guide introduces key concepts like compound interest, investing basics, and different ways to grow wealth over time—all in fun, simple terms youth can understand and apply. Inside this booklet: ✔ How money grows through saving and investing ✔ Understanding interest and compound growth ✔ Basics of stocks, real estate, and business income ✔ Why starting early matters ✔ Building a mindset of long-term wealth Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & youth groups Home school learning Young entrepreneurs and future investors 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Easy-to-follow charts and examples Help young minds discover how to grow what they earn—and build a future of financial freedom.
Shipping included
Money doesn't just sit—it can grow! The How to Grow Money booklet teaches youth how to make their money work for them through saving, investing, and making smart financial choices early in life. Created for ages 8–18, this beginner-friendly guide introduces key concepts like compound interest, investing basics, and different ways to grow wealth over time—all in fun, simple terms youth can understand and apply. Inside this booklet: ✔ How money grows through saving and investing ✔ Understanding interest and compound growth ✔ Basics of stocks, real estate, and business income ✔ Why starting early matters ✔ Building a mindset of long-term wealth Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & youth groups Home school learning Young entrepreneurs and future investors 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Easy-to-follow charts and examples Help young minds discover how to grow what they earn—and build a future of financial freedom.
Shipping included
Money doesn't just sit—it can grow! The How to Grow Money booklet teaches youth how to make their money work for them through saving, investing, and making smart financial choices early in life. Created for ages 8–18, this beginner-friendly guide introduces key concepts like compound interest, investing basics, and different ways to grow wealth over time—all in fun, simple terms youth can understand and apply. Inside this booklet: ✔ How money grows through saving and investing ✔ Understanding interest and compound growth ✔ Basics of stocks, real estate, and business income ✔ Why starting early matters ✔ Building a mindset of long-term wealth Great for: Financial literacy programs Classrooms & youth groups Home school learning Young entrepreneurs and future investors Item includes one (1) printed booklet 24+ pages | Full-color | Easy-to-follow charts and examples Help young minds discover how to grow what they earn—and build a future of financial freedom.
Shipping included
Every big business starts with a small idea—and a young entrepreneur ready to act! The Understanding Business booklet introduces youth to the basics of entrepreneurship, helping them learn how businesses work and how they can start one of their own. Perfect for ages 8–18, this engaging guide breaks down business concepts into simple steps, making it fun and easy for kids and teens to explore the world of business ownership. Inside this booklet: ✔ What a business is and why people start them ✔ Types of businesses (products, services, digital) ✔ How to solve problems and serve others ✔ Basic steps to start your own business ✔ Real stories of youth entrepreneurs Great for: Entrepreneurship and business classes After-school and youth programs Home school and project-based learning Young innovators and future CEOs 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Fun activities and business examples Inspire the next generation to think like entrepreneurs and take the first step toward building their own legacy.
Shipping included
Every big business starts with a small idea—and a young entrepreneur ready to act! The Understanding Business booklet introduces youth to the basics of entrepreneurship, helping them learn how businesses work and how they can start one of their own. Perfect for ages 8–18, this engaging guide breaks down business concepts into simple steps, making it fun and easy for kids and teens to explore the world of business ownership. Inside this booklet: ✔ What a business is and why people start them ✔ Types of businesses (products, services, digital) ✔ How to solve problems and serve others ✔ Basic steps to start your own business ✔ Real stories of youth entrepreneurs Great for: Entrepreneurship and business classes After-school and youth programs Home school and project-based learning Young innovators and future CEOs 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Fun activities and business examples Inspire the next generation to think like entrepreneurs and take the first step toward building their own legacy.
Shipping included
Every big business starts with a small idea—and a young entrepreneur ready to act! The Understanding Business booklet introduces youth to the basics of entrepreneurship, helping them learn how businesses work and how they can start one of their own. Perfect for ages 8–18, this engaging guide breaks down business concepts into simple steps, making it fun and easy for kids and teens to explore the world of business ownership. Inside this booklet: ✔ What a business is and why people start them ✔ Types of businesses (products, services, digital) ✔ How to solve problems and serve others ✔ Basic steps to start your own business ✔ Real stories of youth entrepreneurs Great for: Entrepreneurship and business classes After-school and youth programs Home school and project-based learning Young innovators and future CEOs 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 24+ pages | Full-color | Fun activities and business examples Inspire the next generation to think like entrepreneurs and take the first step toward building their own legacy.
Shipping included
Got a great idea but not sure how to pay for it? The How to Fund Your Business booklet teaches young entrepreneurs how to find the money they need to launch and grow their ideas into real businesses. Designed for ages 8–18, this booklet introduces creative and practical ways to raise startup funds—whether it’s through savings, investors, crowdfunding, or community support. Inside this booklet: ✔ What funding is and why it’s important ✔ How to estimate startup costs ✔ Ways to fund a business (saving, selling, pitching, and more) ✔ Tips for asking for support with confidence ✔ Real-life stories of youth raising money for their business Great for: Youth entrepreneurship programs Business and leadership classes After-school or summer business bootcamps, Community organizations and home school groups Item includes one (1) printed booklet 16+ pages | Full-color | Clear steps and engaging activities Help young dreamers become young doers—by teaching them how to fund their vision from the ground up.
Shipping Included
Got a great idea but not sure how to pay for it? The How to Fund Your Business booklet teaches young entrepreneurs how to find the money they need to launch and grow their ideas into real businesses. Designed for ages 8–18, this booklet introduces creative and practical ways to raise startup funds—whether it’s through savings, investors, crowdfunding, or community support. Inside this booklet: ✔ What funding is and why it’s important ✔ How to estimate startup costs ✔ Ways to fund a business (saving, selling, pitching, and more) ✔ Tips for asking for support with confidence ✔ Real-life stories of youth raising money for their business Great for: Youth entrepreneurship programs Business and leadership classes After-school or summer business bootcamps, Community organizations and home school groups Item includes one (1) printed booklet 16+ pages | Full-color | Clear steps and engaging activities Help young dreamers become young doers—by teaching them how to fund their vision from the ground up.
Shipping Included
Got a great idea but not sure how to pay for it? The How to Fund Your Business booklet teaches young entrepreneurs how to find the money they need to launch and grow their ideas into real businesses. Designed for ages 8–18, this booklet introduces creative and practical ways to raise startup funds—whether it’s through savings, investors, crowdfunding, or community support. Inside this booklet: ✔ What funding is and why it’s important ✔ How to estimate startup costs ✔ Ways to fund a business (saving, selling, pitching, and more) ✔ Tips for asking for support with confidence ✔ Real-life stories of youth raising money for their business Great for: Youth entrepreneurship programs Business and leadership classes After-school or summer business bootcamps, Community organizations and home school groups Item includes one (1) printed booklet 16+ pages | Full-color | Clear steps and engaging activities Help young dreamers become young doers—by teaching them how to fund their vision from the ground up.
Shipping Included
A good product is great—but a strong brand and smart marketing make it unforgettable. The Branding & Marketing Your Business booklet teaches youth how to create a brand that stands out and how to reach the right audience to grow their business. Perfect for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down branding and marketing into fun, hands-on activities that help young entrepreneurs build their business identity and promote their products or services with confidence. Inside this booklet: ✔ What branding is and why it matters ✔ Choosing your business name, logo, and message ✔ How to find your target audience ✔ Creative marketing strategies (online & offline) ✔ Slogans and how it affects marketing Great for: Youth business programs Entrepreneurship and marketing classes Community and after-school programs Home school and hands-on learning Item includes one (1) printed booklet 24+ pages | Full-color | Visual tools and branding exercises Equip young business owners with the skills to be seen, be heard, and be remembered.
Shipping including
A good product is great—but a strong brand and smart marketing make it unforgettable. The Branding & Marketing Your Business booklet teaches youth how to create a brand that stands out and how to reach the right audience to grow their business. Perfect for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down branding and marketing into fun, hands-on activities that help young entrepreneurs build their business identity and promote their products or services with confidence. Inside this booklet: ✔ What branding is and why it matters ✔ Choosing your business name, logo, and message ✔ How to find your target audience ✔ Creative marketing strategies (online & offline) ✔ Slogans and how it affects marketing Great for: Youth business programs Entrepreneurship and marketing classes Community and after-school programs Home school and hands-on learning Item includes one (1) printed booklet 24+ pages | Full-color | Visual tools and branding exercises Equip young business owners with the skills to be seen, be heard, and be remembered.
Shipping including
A good product is great—but a strong brand and smart marketing make it unforgettable. The Branding & Marketing Your Business booklet teaches youth how to create a brand that stands out and how to reach the right audience to grow their business. Perfect for ages 8–18, this guide breaks down branding and marketing into fun, hands-on activities that help young entrepreneurs build their business identity and promote their products or services with confidence. Inside this booklet: ✔ What branding is and why it matters ✔ Choosing your business name, logo, and message ✔ How to find your target audience ✔ Creative marketing strategies (online & offline) ✔ Slogans and how it affects marketing Great for: Youth business programs Entrepreneurship and marketing classes Community and after-school programs Home school and hands-on learning Item includes one (1) printed booklet 24+ pages | Full-color | Visual tools and branding exercises Equip young business owners with the skills to be seen, be heard, and be remembered.
Shipping including
Success doesn’t happen alone—it happens through teamwork. The Partnerships & Cooperation booklet teaches youth how to work well with others, build healthy relationships, and create partnerships that lead to shared success.
Created for ages 8–18, this booklet explores the value of communication, trust, and collaboration in school, business, and life. It equips young leaders with the soft skills needed to work as a team, resolve conflicts, and support one another’s growth.
Inside this booklet:
✔ The power of teamwork and shared goals
✔ Communication skills for strong partnerships
✔ Resolving disagreements with respect
✔ Building trust and accountability
✔ Real-life examples of youth-led collaboration
Great for:
Leadership and team-building programs
Group projects & entrepreneurship classes
Youth organizations and after-school clubs
Home school and SEL enrichment
Item includes one (1) printed booklet 16+ pages | Full-color | Activities, role-plays, and group challenges
Empower young people to lead with unity, listen with empathy, and succeed—together.
Shipping Included
Success doesn’t happen alone—it happens through teamwork. The Partnerships & Cooperation booklet teaches youth how to work well with others, build healthy relationships, and create partnerships that lead to shared success.
Created for ages 8–18, this booklet explores the value of communication, trust, and collaboration in school, business, and life. It equips young leaders with the soft skills needed to work as a team, resolve conflicts, and support one another’s growth.
Inside this booklet:
✔ The power of teamwork and shared goals
✔ Communication skills for strong partnerships
✔ Resolving disagreements with respect
✔ Building trust and accountability
✔ Real-life examples of youth-led collaboration
Great for:
Leadership and team-building programs
Group projects & entrepreneurship classes
Youth organizations and after-school clubs
Home school and SEL enrichment
Item includes one (1) printed booklet 16+ pages | Full-color | Activities, role-plays, and group challenges
Empower young people to lead with unity, listen with empathy, and succeed—together.
Shipping Included
First impressions matter—and strong leaders know how to show up with confidence. The How to Present Yourself & Leadership booklet helps youth understand the importance of personal presentation, communication, and leading with character in any setting. Perfect for ages 8–18, this empowering guide walks young people through key leadership traits, how to carry themselves professionally, and how to step into leadership roles at school, work, and in their community. Inside this booklet: ✔ What leadership really means ✔ How to speak clearly and confidently ✔ Dressing for success and showing up prepared ✔ Active listening and respectful communication ✔ Leading with values, purpose, and integrity Great for: Leadership and character development programs Entrepreneurship and career prep classes Youth conferences and mentorship programs Home school and life skills learning 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Activities, role-play, and reflection prompts Prepare the next generation to lead with confidence, speak with purpose, and show up like a leader in every room they enter.
Shipping Included
First impressions matter—and strong leaders know how to show up with confidence. The How to Present Yourself & Leadership booklet helps youth understand the importance of personal presentation, communication, and leading with character in any setting. Perfect for ages 8–18, this empowering guide walks young people through key leadership traits, how to carry themselves professionally, and how to step into leadership roles at school, work, and in their community. Inside this booklet: ✔ What leadership really means ✔ How to speak clearly and confidently ✔ Dressing for success and showing up prepared ✔ Active listening and respectful communication ✔ Leading with values, purpose, and integrity Great for: Leadership and character development programs Entrepreneurship and career prep classes Youth conferences and mentorship programs Home school and life skills learning 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Activities, role-play, and reflection prompts Prepare the next generation to lead with confidence, speak with purpose, and show up like a leader in every room they enter.
Shipping Included
First impressions matter—and strong leaders know how to show up with confidence. The How to Present Yourself & Leadership booklet helps youth understand the importance of personal presentation, communication, and leading with character in any setting. Perfect for ages 8–18, this empowering guide walks young people through key leadership traits, how to carry themselves professionally, and how to step into leadership roles at school, work, and in their community. Inside this booklet: ✔ What leadership really means ✔ How to speak clearly and confidently ✔ Dressing for success and showing up prepared ✔ Active listening and respectful communication ✔ Leading with values, purpose, and integrity Great for: Leadership and character development programs Entrepreneurship and career prep classes Youth conferences and mentorship programs Home school and life skills learning 📦 Item includes one (1) printed booklet 📄 20+ pages | Full-color | Activities, role-play, and reflection prompts Prepare the next generation to lead with confidence, speak with purpose, and show up like a leader in every room they enter.
Shipping Included
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