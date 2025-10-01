Lemonadio Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
You're the heartbeat of Lemonadio! This premier membership provides maximum support for our music licensing and operations. Your generosity ensures we can expand our programming, support more local artists, and keep our station thriving. You're not just a listener-you're a true champion of community radio.
You will receive a Lemonadio Sweatshirt.
Picklepalooza Tote Bag
Lemonadio Mug and 2026 Sticker pack!
No expiration
Keep the music flowing! Your substantial contribution directly impacts our ability to maintain diverse programming and cover essential licensing fees. As a Sound Supporter, you're investing in the future of independent radio and helping us reach more listeners across our community.
You will receive a Lemonadio T-shirt, Picklepalooza Tote Bag, and 2026 Sticker Pack.
No expiration
Every voice matters! Your membership helps us meet our basic licensing obligations while keeping Lemonadio accessible to all. You're part of the foundation that keeps community radio alive and ensures everyone can enjoy quality, local programming.
You will receive a Picklepalooza Tote bag and 2026 Sticker Pack.
Renews monthly
Be our steady beat! Your consistent monthly support provides reliable funding for our ongoing licensing fees and operational costs. Monthly Sustainers are the backbone of our station, offering dependable support that helps us plan for the future.
You will receive a Lemonadio Mug.
No expiration
Come and Host the Morning Show With Stephanie or Hank.
This is a one time gift for coming on and promoting your program
Every Friend helps us maintain our commitment to accessible, independent broadcasting.
You will receive a Lemonadio sticker pack.
Renews monthly
Small support, big impact! Your monthly contribution adds up to make a real difference in keeping Lemonadio on the air. Perfect for students, seniors, or anyone who wants to support community radio within their budget. Every Friend helps us maintain our commitment to accessible, independent broadcasting.
You will receive a Lemonadio sticker pack.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!