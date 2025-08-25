Lenape Wapiti Chapter Conservation Banquet

About this event
Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal
Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (17 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)
Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals
Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
$290 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250
Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, or guest
Available to current KECA members or guest of current member (must attend with an adult)
Adult Membership only
Youth Membership only
Sponsor Membership only
New Life Membership only
$250 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250
Winner will receive a custom KECA Christensen Evoke 7mm and have a 1 in 14 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.
This is 6 tickets for $100. Can purchase in $100 increments.
Winner will receive their choice of ANY Live Auction item, some exclusions apply
Winner will receive their choice of ANY Live Auction item, some exclusions apply
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!