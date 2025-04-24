Lena's Online Gift Shop

lenn Curtiss (1878–1930) was a self-taught aeronautical engineer, a self-­made industrialist, and one of the first airplane pilots, the model for “Tom Swift.” C. R. Roseberry’s biography begins with Curtiss’s years in Hammondsport, New York, his experiments with designing and learning to fly his own airplanes, and his many “firsts” in aviation history.

lenn Curtiss (1878–1930) was a self-taught aeronautical engineer, a self-­made industrialist, and one of the first airplane pilots, the model for “Tom Swift.” C. R. Roseberry’s biography begins with Curtiss’s years in Hammondsport, New York, his experiments with designing and learning to fly his own airplanes, and his many “firsts” in aviation history.

