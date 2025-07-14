Lenni’s Par-Tee for CHD

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Green fees, Golf Cart xs 2, lunch xs 4, 8 drink tickets, Lenni’s After Party
Green fees, Golf Cart, lunch xs 2, 4 drink tickets, Lenni’s After Party
Green fees, Golf Cart xs 2, lunch xs 4, 8 drink tickets, Lenni’s After Party
Join us at the course after golf wraps up! Includes dinner and 2 drink tickets.
Front in center in keeping everyone full - just like the aorta keeps the blood flowing! INCLUDES: 1 Golfer,
For alcohol or specility drink sponsors - a toast to heart health! INCLUDES:
$
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