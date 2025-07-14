The Childrens Heart Foundation

Hosted by

The Childrens Heart Foundation

About this event

Lenni’s Par-Tee for CHD

270 N John F.Kennedy Dr

Carpentersville, IL 60110, USA

Individual Golfer
$125

Green fees, Golf Cart xs 2, lunch xs 4, 8 drink tickets, Lenni’s After Party

2 Golfers
$250

Green fees, Golf Cart, lunch xs 2, 4 drink tickets, Lenni’s After Party

Foursome
$500

Green fees, Golf Cart xs 2, lunch xs 4, 8 drink tickets, Lenni’s After Party

Dinner & Drinks Only (Non-Golfer)
$45

Join us at the course after golf wraps up! Includes dinner and 2 drink tickets.

The Big Heart Shot Sponsor (2 Foursome Included)
$3,500
Hole in One Valve Sponsor (One Foursome Included)
$2,000
Stroke Play, Heart Slay Sponsor
$1,000
Heart-y Bites Sponsor
$500

Front in center in keeping everyone full - just like the aorta keeps the blood flowing! INCLUDES: 1 Golfer,

Cardio-Cocktail Sponsor
$500

For alcohol or specility drink sponsors - a toast to heart health! INCLUDES:

Heart on the Green
$150
Add a donation for The Childrens Heart Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!