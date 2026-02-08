Westfield Knights of Columbus

Lenten Fish Fry - Fri. March 27, St. Helen's Gym

St. Helen's Gym 1600 Rahway Ave

Westfield, NJ 07090, USA

Adult
$25

Fish & chips, coleslaw, beverages and desserts.

(BYOB)

18 and under
$20

Fish & chips, coleslaw, beverages and desserts

Takeout - 6PM
$25

Fish & chips, coleslaw, beverages and desserts

Takeout 6:45
$25

Fish & chips, coleslaw, beverages and desserts

Donation
$50

Goes directly to the Vocation Fund for The Franciscan Friars of the Renewal or the Missionaries of Charity

Donation
$75

Goes directly to the Vocation Fund for The Franciscan Friars of the Renewal or the Missionaries of Charity

Donation
$100

Goes directly to the Vocation Fund for The Franciscan Friars of the Renewal or the Missionaries of Charity

