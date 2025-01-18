LENTEN FISH FRY - FRI. APRIL 11

1600 Rahway Ave

Westfield, NJ 07090, USA

Adult
$25
Fish, fries, coleslaw, beverages and dessert. (Adult beverages are BYOB)
18 and under
$20
Fish, fries, coleslaw, beverages and dessert.
Donation to the Father Alex Pinto Fund
$25
Support the nurturing of new vocations!
Donation to the Father Alex Pinto Fund
$50
Support the nurturing of new vocations!

