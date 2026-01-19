AT3's 2026 Cookie Shop (22077)

Brownie Troop 22077

Adventurefuls® item
Adventurefuls®
$6

Indulgent, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Lemon-Ups® item
Lemon-Ups®
$6

Crispy lemon flavored cookies baked with inspiring messages to lift your spirits.

Trefoils® item
Trefoils®
$6

Iconic shortbread cookies inspired by the original Girl Scout recipe.

Do-si-dos® item
Do-si-dos®
$6

Oatmeal sandwich cookies with peanut butter filling.

Samoas® item
Samoas®
$6

Crisp cookies with caramel, coconut, and dark chocolaty stripes.

Tagalongs® item
Tagalongs®
$6

Crispy cookies layered with peanut butter and covered with a chocolaty coating.

Thin Mints® item
Thin Mints®
$6

VEGAN. Crisp, chocolaty cookies made with natural oil of peppermint

Exploremores™ item
Exploremores™
$6

Rocky road ice cream-inspired cookies filled with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond crème

Toffee-tastic® item
Toffee-tastic®
$6

GLUTEN-FREE. Rich, buttery cookies with sweet, crunchy toffee bits.

