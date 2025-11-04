Greater Irving Las Colinas Chapter Of National Ambucs Inc

Greater Irving Las Colinas Chapter Of National Ambucs Inc

Leo's 100 Mile Walk - Walking For Those Who Can't

Irving

TX, USA

General Donation
$1

Each $1.00 is a pledge per mile for the 100 miles. Thank you for supporting this effort!
You can get a maximum of 100 pledges per transaction.

Silver Donation
$20

Gold Donation
$50

Platinum Donation
$100

