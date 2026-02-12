Lerch's Donut Fundraiser 2026

About this event
Powdered Sugar coated donuts - $12/dozen
**If purchasing to freeze, we suggest purchasing the plain donuts and sugar coating them once thawed**
Cinnamon Sugar coated donuts - $12/dozen
**If purchasing to freeze, we suggest purchasing the plain donuts and sugar coating them once thawed**
Plain Donuts - $12/dozen
**These can be frozen and covered in cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar upon thawing**
Blueberry Donuts coated with powdered sugar - $12/dozen
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!