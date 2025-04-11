Leroy L Wood Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization's Silent Auction

Kids Fishing Adventure with Capt. Todd MacGregor – A Reel Experience! Treat your young anglers to an unforgettable day on the water with Captain Todd MacGregor, a seasoned fisherman with over 40 years of experience as both a commercial and charter fisherman. This Kids Fishing Adventure (3 Hours) is ideal for up to 4 people; however, additional passengers (up to 6 total) can be added for an additional fee. What a fantastic opportunity to introduce children to the thrill of fishing in a safe, fun, and educational environment! Your journey begins at the Union Wharf Courtesy Dock in Fairhaven, MA, aboard the MAC-ATAC, a custom 26' Shamrock Express. Powered by a 240 HP Yanmar Diesel and equipped with top-of-the-line safety gear and electronics, the MAC-ATAC is a fully documented and inspected commercial and charter vessel, offering peace of mind while out at sea. Captain Todd holds a USCG Master’s License and all required State and Federal Fisheries permits. His goal is to provide a memorable and successful trip, tailored to young anglers and families. Whether it’s your child’s first time fishing or they’re already hooked, this trip is sure to be a highlight of their summer. Don’t miss this chance to give your little ones a big adventure—they’ll be talking about it for years to come!

Kids Fishing Adventure with Capt. Todd MacGregor – A Reel Experience! Treat your young anglers to an unforgettable day on the water with Captain Todd MacGregor, a seasoned fisherman with over 40 years of experience as both a commercial and charter fisherman. This Kids Fishing Adventure (3 Hours) is ideal for up to 4 people; however, additional passengers (up to 6 total) can be added for an additional fee. What a fantastic opportunity to introduce children to the thrill of fishing in a safe, fun, and educational environment! Your journey begins at the Union Wharf Courtesy Dock in Fairhaven, MA, aboard the MAC-ATAC, a custom 26' Shamrock Express. Powered by a 240 HP Yanmar Diesel and equipped with top-of-the-line safety gear and electronics, the MAC-ATAC is a fully documented and inspected commercial and charter vessel, offering peace of mind while out at sea. Captain Todd holds a USCG Master’s License and all required State and Federal Fisheries permits. His goal is to provide a memorable and successful trip, tailored to young anglers and families. Whether it’s your child’s first time fishing or they’re already hooked, this trip is sure to be a highlight of their summer. Don’t miss this chance to give your little ones a big adventure—they’ll be talking about it for years to come!

More details...