Leroy L Wood Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization's Silent Auction

Round of Golf for 4 with Cart - White Cliffs Country Club
$125
Starting bid
One Foursome at White Cliffs Country Club for a round of Golf, Carts included.
Enjoy an unforgettable round of golf for four at the stunning White Cliffs Country Club, complete with carts. Perched high on the bluffs of Cape Cod Bay, our championship 18-hole golf course offers breathtaking ocean views, meticulously maintained greens, and a unique coastal layout that challenges and delights players of all skill levels.
Valid for use through December 2025, this package is the perfect opportunity to gather friends or family for a day of golf, good company, and seaside serenity.
Tee up for an experience you won’t forget!
One Foursome at White Cliffs Country Club for a round of Golf, Carts included.
Enjoy an unforgettable round of golf for four at the stunning White Cliffs Country Club, complete with carts. Perched high on the bluffs of Cape Cod Bay, our championship 18-hole golf course offers breathtaking ocean views, meticulously maintained greens, and a unique coastal layout that challenges and delights players of all skill levels.
Valid for use through December 2025, this package is the perfect opportunity to gather friends or family for a day of golf, good company, and seaside serenity.
Tee up for an experience you won’t forget!
3 Hour Priority Cleaning Service - Clean Queens
$80
Starting bid
Clean Queens – 3-Hour Professional Cleaning Session!
Let your home shine with a 3-hour customized cleaning session from Clean Queens, one of the South Coast’s most trusted cleaning companies. This package includes one professional cleaning technician who will tailor the visit based on your personal priority list—whether you need a deep clean of your kitchen or bathrooms, or a light touch-up throughout the entire home, the choice is yours!
Since opening in 2020, Clean Queens—a woman-owned and operated business based in New Bedford—has delivered professionalism, excellence, and reliability across over 3,000 properties. Their meticulous, efficient services earned them the title of #1 Best Cleaning Service on the South Coast in 2021. With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, they even offer a 24-hour guarantee if anything falls short of expectations.
Serving a wide area including Fairhaven, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Westport, and beyond, Clean Queens is fully bonded and insured.
Clean Queens – 3-Hour Professional Cleaning Session!
Let your home shine with a 3-hour customized cleaning session from Clean Queens, one of the South Coast’s most trusted cleaning companies. This package includes one professional cleaning technician who will tailor the visit based on your personal priority list—whether you need a deep clean of your kitchen or bathrooms, or a light touch-up throughout the entire home, the choice is yours!
Since opening in 2020, Clean Queens—a woman-owned and operated business based in New Bedford—has delivered professionalism, excellence, and reliability across over 3,000 properties. Their meticulous, efficient services earned them the title of #1 Best Cleaning Service on the South Coast in 2021. With an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, they even offer a 24-hour guarantee if anything falls short of expectations.
Serving a wide area including Fairhaven, New Bedford, Dartmouth, Westport, and beyond, Clean Queens is fully bonded and insured.
Gift Card to the 99 Restaurant & Pub
$20
Starting bid
Gift Card to the 99 Restaurant & Pub - $50.00!
Enjoy a delicious meal and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with this $50 gift card generously donated by the 99 Restaurant & Pub. Known for hearty New England favorites like their hand-breaded Boneless Buffalo Wings, signature Broiled Sirloin Tips, and famous tall, frosted mugs of beer, the 99 is the perfect place to gather with friends and family for good times and satisfying food.
Whether you're settling into their comfortable dining room or pulling up a chair at the lively, pub-style bar, the 99 delivers simple, honest, and genuine dining—never pretentious, always enjoyable.
Treat yourself or someone you love to a taste of New England at the 99!
Gift Card to the 99 Restaurant & Pub - $50.00!
Enjoy a delicious meal and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with this $50 gift card generously donated by the 99 Restaurant & Pub. Known for hearty New England favorites like their hand-breaded Boneless Buffalo Wings, signature Broiled Sirloin Tips, and famous tall, frosted mugs of beer, the 99 is the perfect place to gather with friends and family for good times and satisfying food.
Whether you're settling into their comfortable dining room or pulling up a chair at the lively, pub-style bar, the 99 delivers simple, honest, and genuine dining—never pretentious, always enjoyable.
Treat yourself or someone you love to a taste of New England at the 99!
Kids Fishing Adventure with Capt. Todd MacGregor – A Reel Experience!
Treat your young anglers to an unforgettable day on the water with Captain Todd MacGregor, a seasoned fisherman with over 40 years of experience as both a commercial and charter fisherman. This Kids Fishing Adventure (3 Hours) is ideal for up to 4 people; however, additional passengers (up to 6 total) can be added for an additional fee. What a fantastic opportunity to introduce children to the thrill of fishing in a safe, fun, and educational environment!
Your journey begins at the Union Wharf Courtesy Dock in Fairhaven, MA, aboard the MAC-ATAC, a custom 26' Shamrock Express. Powered by a 240 HP Yanmar Diesel and equipped with top-of-the-line safety gear and electronics, the MAC-ATAC is a fully documented and inspected commercial and charter vessel, offering peace of mind while out at sea.
Captain Todd holds a USCG Master’s License and all required State and Federal Fisheries permits. His goal is to provide a memorable and successful trip, tailored to young anglers and families.
Whether it’s your child’s first time fishing or they’re already hooked, this trip is sure to be a highlight of their summer. Don’t miss this chance to give your little ones a big adventure—they’ll be talking about it for years to come!
Kids Fishing Adventure with Capt. Todd MacGregor – A Reel Experience!
Treat your young anglers to an unforgettable day on the water with Captain Todd MacGregor, a seasoned fisherman with over 40 years of experience as both a commercial and charter fisherman. This Kids Fishing Adventure (3 Hours) is ideal for up to 4 people; however, additional passengers (up to 6 total) can be added for an additional fee. What a fantastic opportunity to introduce children to the thrill of fishing in a safe, fun, and educational environment!
Your journey begins at the Union Wharf Courtesy Dock in Fairhaven, MA, aboard the MAC-ATAC, a custom 26' Shamrock Express. Powered by a 240 HP Yanmar Diesel and equipped with top-of-the-line safety gear and electronics, the MAC-ATAC is a fully documented and inspected commercial and charter vessel, offering peace of mind while out at sea.
Captain Todd holds a USCG Master’s License and all required State and Federal Fisheries permits. His goal is to provide a memorable and successful trip, tailored to young anglers and families.
Whether it’s your child’s first time fishing or they’re already hooked, this trip is sure to be a highlight of their summer. Don’t miss this chance to give your little ones a big adventure—they’ll be talking about it for years to come!
Gift Card to The Rug Resort
$40
Starting bid
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Gift Card to Bocca
$10
Starting bid
Gift card to dine in style at BOCCA - $25.00!
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at BOCCA, where authentic Italian cuisine meets modern flair. Formerly known as The Pasta House, BOCCA is renowned for serving the finest Italian dishes in the region, with a warm, eclectic atmosphere and impeccable service.
From locally sourced seafood and meats to house-made pasta and vibrant produce, every bite is crafted with passion and precision.
Whether you're planning a romantic dinner, a special celebration, or a cozy night out with friends, BOCCA guarantees satisfaction with every bite.
Your Satisfaction Is Their Livelihood!
Gift card to dine in style at BOCCA - $25.00!
Indulge in an unforgettable dining experience at BOCCA, where authentic Italian cuisine meets modern flair. Formerly known as The Pasta House, BOCCA is renowned for serving the finest Italian dishes in the region, with a warm, eclectic atmosphere and impeccable service.
From locally sourced seafood and meats to house-made pasta and vibrant produce, every bite is crafted with passion and precision.
Whether you're planning a romantic dinner, a special celebration, or a cozy night out with friends, BOCCA guarantees satisfaction with every bite.
Your Satisfaction Is Their Livelihood!
Gift Card to the 99 Restaurant & Pub
$20
Starting bid
Gift Card to the 99 Restaurant & Pub - $50.00!
Enjoy a delicious meal and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with this $50 gift card generously donated by the 99 Restaurant & Pub. Known for hearty New England favorites like their hand-breaded Boneless Buffalo Wings, signature Broiled Sirloin Tips, and famous tall, frosted mugs of beer, the 99 is the perfect place to gather with friends and family for good times and satisfying food.
Whether you're settling into their comfortable dining room or pulling up a chair at the lively, pub-style bar, the 99 delivers simple, honest, and genuine dining—never pretentious, always enjoyable.
Treat yourself or someone you love to a taste of New England at the 99!
Gift Card to the 99 Restaurant & Pub - $50.00!
Enjoy a delicious meal and a warm, welcoming atmosphere with this $50 gift card generously donated by the 99 Restaurant & Pub. Known for hearty New England favorites like their hand-breaded Boneless Buffalo Wings, signature Broiled Sirloin Tips, and famous tall, frosted mugs of beer, the 99 is the perfect place to gather with friends and family for good times and satisfying food.
Whether you're settling into their comfortable dining room or pulling up a chair at the lively, pub-style bar, the 99 delivers simple, honest, and genuine dining—never pretentious, always enjoyable.
Treat yourself or someone you love to a taste of New England at the 99!
(1) Voucher 3-hour climb The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT
$25
Starting bid
Get ready to swing, jump, and fly through the treetops with a Ticket Voucher for a 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT – an unforgettable aerial adventure!
This voucher is good for one climber and must be used during the park’s open season. Expiration Date: April 18, 2026
Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, or a fun day with friends!
Please note: pickup of this item may be slightly delayed.
Get ready to swing, jump, and fly through the treetops with a Ticket Voucher for a 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT – an unforgettable aerial adventure!
This voucher is good for one climber and must be used during the park’s open season. Expiration Date: April 18, 2026
Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, or a fun day with friends!
Please note: pickup of this item may be slightly delayed.
Gift Card to The Rug Resort
$40
Starting bid
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Gift Certificate to West Island Creamery
$10
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to West Island Creamery - $25.00!
Treat yourself to something sweet with this gift certificate to West Island Creamery—a beloved local stop for delicious ice cream and unbeatable views!
Perfectly situated on your way to or from West Island Beach, the Creamery is a favorite destination for families, beachgoers, and anyone in need of a refreshing treat. Whether you're grabbing a cone after a day in the sun or making it your destination all on its own, you're in for a delight.
Scenic views and sweet treats—what more could you ask for?
Gift Certificate to West Island Creamery - $25.00!
Treat yourself to something sweet with this gift certificate to West Island Creamery—a beloved local stop for delicious ice cream and unbeatable views!
Perfectly situated on your way to or from West Island Beach, the Creamery is a favorite destination for families, beachgoers, and anyone in need of a refreshing treat. Whether you're grabbing a cone after a day in the sun or making it your destination all on its own, you're in for a delight.
Scenic views and sweet treats—what more could you ask for?
Round of Golf for 4 with Cart - Country Club of New Bedford
$125
Starting bid
One Foursome at the Country Club of New Bedford for a round of Golf, Carts included.
Experience a round of golf at the prestigious Country Club of New Bedford, a private 18-hole course located in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Designed by renowned architect Willie Park Jr., this par-70 course spans over 6,400 yards, offering a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
Known for its undulating greens, strategically placed hazards, and picturesque landscapes, the course provides a memorable golfing experience. Whether you're navigating the rolling fairways or tackling the signature holes, each round promises both challenge and enjoyment.
One Foursome at the Country Club of New Bedford for a round of Golf, Carts included.
Experience a round of golf at the prestigious Country Club of New Bedford, a private 18-hole course located in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts. Designed by renowned architect Willie Park Jr., this par-70 course spans over 6,400 yards, offering a challenging yet enjoyable experience for golfers of all skill levels.
Known for its undulating greens, strategically placed hazards, and picturesque landscapes, the course provides a memorable golfing experience. Whether you're navigating the rolling fairways or tackling the signature holes, each round promises both challenge and enjoyment.
Gift Card to The Rug Resort
$40
Starting bid
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Gift Card to Fairhaven Barber Shop
$20
Starting bid
Gift Card to Fairhaven Barber Shop - $50!
Treat yourself (or someone else) to a fresh haircut or grooming service with this $50 gift card to a local barber located at 103 Sconticut Neck Road in Fairhaven. A great way to support a small business while looking your best!
Gift Card to Fairhaven Barber Shop - $50!
Treat yourself (or someone else) to a fresh haircut or grooming service with this $50 gift card to a local barber located at 103 Sconticut Neck Road in Fairhaven. A great way to support a small business while looking your best!
Gift bag with Gift Card for Manicure at Beauty Joy
$30
Starting bid
Gift bag with select beauty items + gift card for a manicure!
Treat yourself to a little self-care with this gift bag from Beauty Joy in Fairhaven! This relaxing and comfortable salon offers a variety of services, including facials, eyelash extensions, waxing, and more. Located at 5 Narragansett Blvd, Beauty Joy is your go-to spot for feeling refreshed and renewed.
Gift bag with select beauty items + gift card for a manicure!
Treat yourself to a little self-care with this gift bag from Beauty Joy in Fairhaven! This relaxing and comfortable salon offers a variety of services, including facials, eyelash extensions, waxing, and more. Located at 5 Narragansett Blvd, Beauty Joy is your go-to spot for feeling refreshed and renewed.
Gift Card to The Rug Resort
$40
Starting bid
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
(1) Voucher 3-hour climb The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT
$25
Starting bid
Get ready to swing, jump, and fly through the treetops with a Ticket Voucher for a 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT – an unforgettable aerial adventure!
This voucher is good for one climber and must be used during the park’s open season. Expiration Date: April 18, 2026
Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, or a fun day with friends!
Please note: pickup of this item may be slightly delayed.
Get ready to swing, jump, and fly through the treetops with a Ticket Voucher for a 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT – an unforgettable aerial adventure!
This voucher is good for one climber and must be used during the park’s open season. Expiration Date: April 18, 2026
Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, or a fun day with friends!
Please note: pickup of this item may be slightly delayed.
Arthur Moniz Signed Print – “Fairhaven Center”
$75
Starting bid
Arthur Moniz Signed Print – “Fairhaven Center” (24x15)
Own a piece of local artistry with this hand-signed print by Arthur Moniz, capturing the charm of Fairhaven Center. Measuring 20x16 inches, portraying the serene beauty of Fairhaven.
Arthur Moniz, a celebrated artist from New Bedford, dedicated over 35 years to illustrating the rare beauty of the land and sea around us. His works are cherished for their precision and tranquility, making this print a valuable addition to any collection.
Don’t miss the opportunity to bring home this exquisite piece that embodies the essence of our coastal heritage.
Arthur Moniz Signed Print – “Fairhaven Center” (24x15)
Own a piece of local artistry with this hand-signed print by Arthur Moniz, capturing the charm of Fairhaven Center. Measuring 20x16 inches, portraying the serene beauty of Fairhaven.
Arthur Moniz, a celebrated artist from New Bedford, dedicated over 35 years to illustrating the rare beauty of the land and sea around us. His works are cherished for their precision and tranquility, making this print a valuable addition to any collection.
Don’t miss the opportunity to bring home this exquisite piece that embodies the essence of our coastal heritage.
Titleist StaDry Golf Bag
$75
Starting bid
Titleist Golf Bag – Elevate Your Game in Style!
Step onto the course with confidence using this Titleist Golf Bag, renowned for its durability and sleek design. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just starting out, this bag offers the perfect blend of functionality and elegance. This StaDry bag delivers waterproof construction and plentiful storage.
Titleist Golf Bag – Elevate Your Game in Style!
Step onto the course with confidence using this Titleist Golf Bag, renowned for its durability and sleek design. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just starting out, this bag offers the perfect blend of functionality and elegance. This StaDry bag delivers waterproof construction and plentiful storage.
(1) Voucher 3-hour climb The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT
$25
Starting bid
Get ready to swing, jump, and fly through the treetops with a Ticket Voucher for a 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT – an unforgettable aerial adventure!
This voucher is good for one climber and must be used during the park’s open season. Expiration Date: April 18, 2026
Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, or a fun day with friends!
Please note: pickup of this item may be slightly delayed.
Get ready to swing, jump, and fly through the treetops with a Ticket Voucher for a 3-hour climb at The Adventure Park at Storrs, CT – an unforgettable aerial adventure!
This voucher is good for one climber and must be used during the park’s open season. Expiration Date: April 18, 2026
Perfect for thrill-seekers, families, or a fun day with friends!
Please note: pickup of this item may be slightly delayed.
Winter Gutter Cleaning Gift Certificate
$50
Starting bid
Winter Gutter Cleaning Gift Certificate – $150.00!
Prepare your home for the colder months with this $150 gift certificate toward a winter gutter cleaning, redeemable after September.
Moss Boss is Massachusetts’ premier low-pressure soft washing company, known for using safe, effective chemicals and state-of-the-art equipment to clean all exterior surfaces of your home. From roof to siding to gutters, their expert team will help your home look its best and function safely year-round.
Don’t let clogged gutters cause problems this winter—let Moss Boss handle the mess so you don’t have to!
Winter Gutter Cleaning Gift Certificate – $150.00!
Prepare your home for the colder months with this $150 gift certificate toward a winter gutter cleaning, redeemable after September.
Moss Boss is Massachusetts’ premier low-pressure soft washing company, known for using safe, effective chemicals and state-of-the-art equipment to clean all exterior surfaces of your home. From roof to siding to gutters, their expert team will help your home look its best and function safely year-round.
Don’t let clogged gutters cause problems this winter—let Moss Boss handle the mess so you don’t have to!
Gift Certificate to West Island Creamery
$10
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to West Island Creamery - $25.00!
Treat yourself to something sweet with this gift certificate to West Island Creamery—a beloved local stop for delicious ice cream and unbeatable views!
Perfectly situated on your way to or from West Island Beach, the Creamery is a favorite destination for families, beachgoers, and anyone in need of a refreshing treat. Whether you're grabbing a cone after a day in the sun or making it your destination all on its own, you're in for a delight.
Scenic views and sweet treats—what more could you ask for?
Gift Certificate to West Island Creamery - $25.00!
Treat yourself to something sweet with this gift certificate to West Island Creamery—a beloved local stop for delicious ice cream and unbeatable views!
Perfectly situated on your way to or from West Island Beach, the Creamery is a favorite destination for families, beachgoers, and anyone in need of a refreshing treat. Whether you're grabbing a cone after a day in the sun or making it your destination all on its own, you're in for a delight.
Scenic views and sweet treats—what more could you ask for?
K&A Creations Hand-Painted Canvas & Bracelet Gift Set
$10
Starting bid
K&A Creations Hand-Painted Canvas & Bracelet Gift Set!
Bring home a one-of-a-kind piece from K&A Creations—a hand-painted canvas, crafted with love and creativity!
This beautiful set is a wonderful gift for the art lover in your life.
Support local and celebrate creativity with this special donation from K&A Creations!
K&A Creations Hand-Painted Canvas & Bracelet Gift Set!
Bring home a one-of-a-kind piece from K&A Creations—a hand-painted canvas, crafted with love and creativity!
This beautiful set is a wonderful gift for the art lover in your life.
Support local and celebrate creativity with this special donation from K&A Creations!
Gift Card to The Rug Resort
$40
Starting bid
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Expert Rug Cleaning from The Rug Resort - $100.00!
Give your cherished area rugs the TLC they deserve with this incredible offering from The Rug Resort! Known for their Expert Rug Care, The Rug Resort specializes in preserving the beauty and extending the life of your rugs—whether they’re timeless antiques or bold modern designs.
Using eco-friendly products and industry-leading techniques, their skilled technicians provide a gentle yet thorough cleaning process. Plus, enjoy the convenience of their free contactless pickup and delivery service!
Just schedule a pickup, roll up your rugs, and place them in an accessible location. The Rug Resort will take care of the rest, delivering your rug back to you spotless, fresh, and wrapped in a protective tube—ready to roll out again.
Includes: Professional Rug Cleaning Service from The Rug Resort. This certificate entitles the bearer to $100.00 towards area carpet cleaning. Valid at Fairhaven or North Easton locations.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!