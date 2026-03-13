Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas's 2026 Silent Auction continues...

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Family meal
Care Package
Starting bid
Getting Saucy
Chef Jennifer Bajsel
Private Dinner for 6
Starting bid
Omakase
Experience
Starting bid
Private Dining
Experience for 4
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Prioritizing seasonality and local sourcing, we share ingredients that are connected to the soil around us. It's not just about dining; it's about celebrating the passion and hard work of our local farmers, ranchers, fishermen, and distillers with every bite and sip.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!