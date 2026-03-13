Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas

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Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas

About this event

Sales closed

Les Dames d'Escoffier Dallas's 2026 Silent Auction continues...

Fare and Table item
Fare and Table
$180

Starting bid

Family meal

Care Package

  • Valued at $300
  • meal delivery service
Private Italian 5-Couse Dinner item
Private Italian 5-Couse Dinner
$1,200

Starting bid

Getting Saucy

Chef Jennifer Bajsel

Private Dinner for 6

  • Valued at $2000
  • Dinner for 6 with Chef Jennifer Bajsel
  • Includes Italian wine pairing
Hao Cafe - Omakase Experience item
Hao Cafe - Omakase Experience
$600

Starting bid

Omakase

Experience

  • Value $1000
  • For 10 pp
  • Immersive Chef driven tasting menu
  • Story telling through food
Chef Gigi Z - Private Dinner item
Chef Gigi Z - Private Dinner
$576

Starting bid

Private Dining

Experience for 4

  • For 4 guests
  • Valued at $960
  • Choose between three. Pre-Fix menus
  • No service substitutions or exchanges
  • The host must be in the Dallas area
Spirits gift basket item
Spirits gift basket
$108

Starting bid

  • Valued at $180
  • 5 year double cask Rum
  • 8 year old sherry cask Rum
  • Housemade Vanilla Bean extract
  • Distilled orange extract
  • Logo trucker cap
Wine & Spirits Gift basket item
Wine & Spirits Gift basket
$110

Starting bid


  • Valued at $200
  • 2 Champagne glasses
  • Wine Opener set
  • Logo cap
Asian Mint Ultimate Foodie gift set item
Asian Mint Ultimate Foodie gift set
$99

Starting bid

  • SIGNED copy of the award-winning Thai Food and Travel with Chef Nikky cookbook
  • Sauce Set which includes Pad Thai Sauce, Black Soy Sauce, Stir Fry Sauce, Gluten Free Stir Fry Sauce, Sweet and Sour Sauce, Hot Sauce
  • $50 Asian Mint Gift Card, valid at all 5 locations in the metroplex
Harvest at the Masonic Gift Card item
Harvest at the Masonic Gift Card
$90

Starting bid

Prioritizing seasonality and local sourcing, we share ingredients that are connected to the soil around us. It's not just about dining; it's about celebrating the passion and hard work of our local farmers, ranchers, fishermen, and distillers with every bite and sip.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!