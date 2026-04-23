Lesbians of Iowa Variety Show Auction 2026

This stunning ring contains a 3ct oval shaped laboratory grown diamond mounted in a 14k white gold setting with oval shaped diamond side stones. Approximate MSRP $7,500. BUY NOW price set at $5,500! Certification documentation available for viewing upon request.



Custom Sizing by Helzberg included. Shipping and Insurance not included. Winning bidder will receive further instructions at auction close. If you have any questions or need assistance, don't hesitate to contact us at [email protected].



