Leslie Global Diaspora Foundation Inc's Shop

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This 173-page book tells the story of the Patrick and Walter Leslie of Wardhill Estate travels to and experiences in Australia and New Zealand. The book includes biographical notes on the friends and descendants of these Leslies. Written in 1998 by Jilliam A. Burcher a descendant of Patrick Leslie. Postage within USA included. Contact [email protected] for foreign shipping costs. Donation value $20.
A limited edition 190 page book written by David and Leslie Leslie on the remarkable restoration and regeneration of Leslie Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
This second edition contains 38 pages of high-quality photos of Leslie sites with history annotation. Sent Postage paid to USA addresses. Limited Edition
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