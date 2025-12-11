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Leslie Global Diaspora Foundation Inc

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Leslie Global Diaspora Foundation Inc's Shop

The Leslie Family in the Antipodes item
The Leslie Family in the Antipodes
$30

This 173-page book tells the story of the Patrick and Walter Leslie of Wardhill Estate travels to and experiences in Australia and New Zealand. The book includes biographical notes on the friends and descendants of these Leslies. Written in 1998 by Jilliam A. Burcher a descendant of Patrick Leslie. Postage within USA included. Contact [email protected] for foreign shipping costs. Donation value $20.

Our Labour of Love item
Our Labour of Love
$60

A limited edition 190 page book written by David and Leslie Leslie on the remarkable restoration and regeneration of Leslie Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The Legcy of the Leslies: A Compilation of Phots item
The Legcy of the Leslies: A Compilation of Phots item
The Legcy of the Leslies: A Compilation of Phots
$25

This second edition contains 38 pages of high-quality photos of Leslie sites with history annotation. Sent Postage paid to USA addresses. Limited Edition

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