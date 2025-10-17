Let My People Bowl

If you were booking this directly with Bowlero it would cost an average of $31/ person. This ticket includes shoe rental, and an hour and half of bowling. Please pay what you'd like below where it says "Add donation for JOI" In order to provide more equitable access to our programs, JOI has moved to "set your own price" tickets for all of our programing. This way, you can pay what you think each program is worth to you, taking into consideration how much you can afford or you can choose to pay more to help offset the price for those less fortunate.