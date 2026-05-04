Vendors - Let the streets say AMEN

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About this event
This booth space is 12x12 and $100.00 per space.
• This vending option does not include any trucks or trailers.
• This vending option is tent & table only.
• MM does not provide table or chairs.
*One business per vending space.*
This booth space is a little over 3 parking spaces. This space is $150.00 per 4 spaces.
*Example: 1 - 4 spaces $150
- 4 - 8 spaces $300 & so on.
• This vending option is for all trucks and/or trailers.
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