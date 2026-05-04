Kingdom Life Centre, Inc.

Hosted by

Kingdom Life Centre, Inc.

About this event

Vendors - Let the streets say AMEN

1370 Athens St

Gainesville, GA 30507, USA

Tent/Table
$100

This booth space is 12x12 and $100.00 per space.
• This vending option does not include any trucks or trailers. 
• This vending option is tent & table only. 
• MM does not provide table or chairs. 
*One business per vending space.*

Food Truck or Trailer
$150

This booth space is a little over 3 parking spaces. This space is $150.00 per 4 spaces. 
*Example: 1 - 4 spaces $150
- 4 - 8 spaces $300 & so on. 
• This vending option is for all trucks and/or trailers.

Add a donation for Kingdom Life Centre, Inc.

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