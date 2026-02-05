Let Us Prosper Inc. — Community Hub Sponsorship (September 2026 Opening)

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About this event
Exclusive opportunity to serve as the Presenting Partner for the LUP Resource Hub Grand Opening.
Includes:
• Recognition as “Presented by [Your Business Name]”
• Speaking opportunity at the Grand Opening
• Premium logo placement on all marketing materials
• Media and social media recognition
• VIP access for up to 8 guests
• Permanent recognition within the Resource Hub
Directly support a core service within the LUP Resource Hub such as hygiene services, food support, clothing access, or resource navigation.
Includes:
• Named sponsor of a program/service area
• On-site recognition within the Hub
• Logo placement on materials
• Social media feature
• VIP access for up to 6 guests
Supports housing placement and stabilization efforts for individuals and families in need.
Includes:
• Recognition during the event
• Logo placement on materials
• Social media acknowledgment
• 4 event attendees
Support the successful launch of the LUP Resource Hub and help expand community-based services.
Includes:
• Name/logo on event materials
• Social media mention
• 2 event attendees
A great opportunity for small businesses to show community support and gain visibility.
Includes:
• Name listed on sponsor materials
• Option to include branded items or materials
• Social media shoutout
Provides essential hygiene items for individuals accessing the Resource Hub.
Directly supports housing placement for one individual in need.
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