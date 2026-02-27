Let Yourself Shine! Art Auction for Brave Space Alliance

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1501 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60642, USA
Starting bid
Value: $150 / Starting Bid: $50
11x14" aluminim print of an edited digital photo of frozen water on the sidewalk of Chicago.
Starting bid
Value: $100 / Starting Bid: $25
Spraypaint.
Starting bid
Estimated Value $125
“Anishnabe” print of art (original painted on stone)
Starting bid
Value: $200 / Starting Bid: $40.
8x10" Original framed oil painting on panel.
Erin Hankins is a Chicago based traditional painter working in oils and watercolor
Starting bid
Value: $1,000,000 / Starting Bid: $30
This piece makes an innocuous end table, but can transform with sleeves, headpiece, and portal opening across the chest that all pop out when carefully slipped on. Best suited for small shoulders or as floor/tabletop decor. Materials include various kinds of foam, cardboard, vinyl, acrylic paint, glue, and hope. This well-loved prop has seen a lot of wear and tear. Please handle with care.
Cyn Cat is a performance artist and sci-fi nerd who built this wearable Companion Cube for the burlesque stage!
Starting bid
Value: $30 / Starting Bid: $15
Local Chicago fiber artist and crafting lover. Always open to adding to my commission list.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100 / Starting Bid: $40
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150 / Starting Bid: $50
11"x14" painting on canvas
Starting bid
Value: $160 / Starting Bid: $40
Metal relief carving.
Starting bid
Value: $500 / Starting bid: $200
The simple elation at the profound realization that one does not need to justify their existence to be valid. That you do not need to display yourself on the wall for the comfort of others. That you can simply exist as you are. The underappreciated and fundamental joy of self actualization.
That you are not an idea.
That you are real.
Starting bid
Value: $45 / Starting Bid: $22
Labradorite pendant wrapped in silver-plated copper wire, strung on leather cord.
Krista Walker is a skilled seamstress, goth dancer, & jewelry crafter with around 300 unique pieces of jewelry just waiting for bodies to adorn.
Starting bid
Value: $160 / Starting Bid: $45
Medium: Glass, Seed Beads, Swarovski Crystal, Pearl Elements Dimensions: 5" x 3" About the Piece: Born from 33+ hours of intense hyper-focus, this piece is a physical manifestation of a meditative journey. Created in a state of “The Focus Zone”—where the world falls away and only order remains—this free-form design transforms a glass vessel into a relic of light. As a dedicated gift-maker, Rocher rarely offers these pieces to the public, reserving them almost exclusively for family. This donation to Let Yourself Shine is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Rocher’s private sanctuary. Note: Fragile. Admire with eyes only, please.
Rocher is a creator of worlds, both large and small. A multidisciplinary artist driven by the philosophy of "whimsical fuckery," Rocher builds because they must, dedicated to increasing the global supply of beauty, silliness, and the delightfully weird. Rocher’s creative thumbprint spans the spans several regional Burning Man and art communities—from immersive play spaces and interactive art installations to puppets, parade artifacts, and custom clothing. Whether engineering structure, making a parade sign or nourishing loved ones with a meticulously cooked meal, Rocher’s work is fueled by a desire to spark joy and curiosity. While much of Rocher’s work is outward-facing and communal, their beadwork is a deeply internal, dissociative journey. It is the meditative task of bringing order into being. By donating this labor of love, Rocher offers a shimmering fragment of their inner stillness to the community they help build.
Starting bid
Value: $55 / Starting Bid: $16
Ex-lawyer, current graphic designer, fanatic crafter, unsure of where she is really from, traveling maniac, Burning Man devotee, non-profit volunteer.
Starting bid
Value $150 / Starting Bid: $75
AcroYoga ties together acrobatics, and dance with yoga asana and a yogic consciousness. This blending of arts creates a spirit of play and exploration between participants to see what can be created together.
By blending the physical practices with the yogic approach to asana a great deal of focus is placed not just on your experience but also on your partners’. This focus increases your awareness of the subtle movements that create a physical balance and a harmonious relationship with your partner. Classes are taught at a level that is accessible to the people receiving the teaching.
In this workshop students will learn the basics of basing, flying and spotting to create a safe foundation to build their future practice. Students will find connection with each other and discover the how playing together builds foundations for relationships and friendships with people that they have only known a brief time..
Joe is both a certified AcroYogaMTL teacher and a 500 hour certified yoga instructor and has been teaching both since 2011. He is also Thai Bodyworker and regularly work sees clients. He teaches from the perspective that learning should be fun and that we should focus more of our energy toward what makes us feel good. His classes are typically filled with a great deal of laughter and joy even while students are meeting new and exciting challenges.
Starting bid
Value: $500 / Starting bid: $125
Winner of this prize will receive a complimentary bed lounge rental for between 20-30 guests to enjoy during a weeknight (Sunday - Thursday) at Dorothy. The bed lounge is a custom built semi-private space that is ideal for gathering with a group in our lounge. All guests must be 21+. The bed lounge rental does not include beverage or beverage service but the winner of this prize will have the opportunity to add on items. Winner must contact [email protected] to book their date.
Dorothy Downstatis is a 70s style, sexy, subterranean lesbian cocktail lounge located in the West Town neighborhood of Chicago.
Starting bid
Value: $75 / Starting Bid: $40
Glowing Valyrian is a chicago based artist that uses scrap and discarded metal pieces to create an immersive lighting experience. By hand plasma cutting designs into upcycled metal, then back lighting it with LEDs or fire, each piece is unique and together they transform the mood of any space. Check out more of their art on Instagram.
Starting bid
Value $1000 / Starting Bid: $300
This certificate offering is a great way for the lucky winner to create their portrait of a lifetime. Includes one 11x14” Gallery Canvas, gives them a full session with variety, as well as a projection session for viewing and customizations. Their certificate holds the full $1000 value with the studio if they would like to use it towards different finishes, other sizes, collections or package options.
We are a luxury studio. All our portraits are handmade. Every piece made at the studio is custom and includes full artistry. This means that customizations are included; it is a collaborative process.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $150 / Starting Bid: $50
16”x20" painting on canvas.
Starting bid
Starting Bid: $1
I just go with the flow.
I enjoy dancing, juggling, art and especially music, but I feel like it’s time for me to start contributing more to all of those forms of art. I have started making artwork within the last 6 months to gift to my friends for their birthdays and process feels.
Starting bid
Value: $60 / Starting Bid: $25
Materials: Acrylic paint, modeling paste and googly eyes
Artist. Illustration, lettering, signs, murals, graphic design, and photography. Lover of visuals, vegetables, and mythical creatures.
Starting bid
Value: $400 / Starting Bid: $150
All the glass and metal in the shark piece is recycled. It’s sourced from cups, plates, vases & similar that I melt into flat sheets in a kiln then work as stained glass.
I'm a trans artist in Evanston exploring non-traditional glass work. I work almost exclusively with recycled and natural materials.
Starting bid
Value: $125 / Starting Bid: $60
Ball point pen on paper, framed.
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