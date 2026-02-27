Bold Urban Renaissance Network Nfp

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Bold Urban Renaissance Network Nfp

About this event

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Let Yourself Shine! Art Auction for Brave Space Alliance

Pick-up location

1501 N Kingsbury St, Chicago, IL 60642, USA

Aluminum Print item
Aluminum Print
$49

Starting bid

Value: $150 / Starting Bid: $50

11x14" aluminim print of an edited digital photo of frozen water on the sidewalk of Chicago.

by: Anonymous Artist

Arctic Vigil item
Arctic Vigil
$25

Starting bid

Value: $100 / Starting Bid: $25

Spraypaint.

by: Unknown Artist

Anishinaabe item
Anishinaabe
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value $125
“Anishnabe” print of art (original painted on stone)

Being item
Being
$40

Starting bid

Value: $200 / Starting Bid: $40.

8x10" Original framed oil painting on panel.

by: Erin Hankins

Erin Hankins is a Chicago based traditional painter working in oils and watercolor

Companion Cube item
Companion Cube item
Companion Cube
$30

Starting bid

Value: $1,000,000 / Starting Bid: $30

This piece makes an innocuous end table, but can transform with sleeves, headpiece, and portal opening across the chest that all pop out when carefully slipped on. Best suited for small shoulders or as floor/tabletop decor. Materials include various kinds of foam, cardboard, vinyl, acrylic paint, glue, and hope. This well-loved prop has seen a lot of wear and tear. Please handle with care.

by: Cyn Cat

Cyn Cat is a performance artist and sci-fi nerd who built this wearable Companion Cube for the burlesque stage!

Crochet Geode item
Crochet Geode item
Crochet Geode
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30 / Starting Bid: $15

by: Dee Anderson

Local Chicago fiber artist and crafting lover. Always open to adding to my commission list.

Critter Care Package item
Critter Care Package
$40

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $100 / Starting Bid: $40

  • Cryptids, Creatures & Critters - A Manual of Monders & Mythos from Around the World
  • Mothman Cryptid Chronicles - Choose Your Own Adventure
  • 6 Cryptid Stickers
  • Rose Tinted Glasses Candle
  • Love is in sight - cryptid art bag

by: Goblin Market

Death to Tyrants item
Death to Tyrants
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $150 / Starting Bid: $50

11"x14" painting on canvas

by: Six Ramone of Ungodly Goods

Forged In Flight item
Forged In Flight
$40

Starting bid

Value: $160 / Starting Bid: $40

Metal relief carving.

by: Unknown Artist

I Am Real item
I Am Real
$200

Starting bid

Value: $500 / Starting bid: $200

The simple elation at the profound realization that one does not need to justify their existence to be valid. That you do not need to display yourself on the wall for the comfort of others. That you can simply exist as you are. The underappreciated and fundamental joy of self actualization.

That you are not an idea.

That you are real.

by: Runar Beck

Labradorite Pendant item
Labradorite Pendant
$22

Starting bid

Value: $45 / Starting Bid: $22

Labradorite pendant wrapped in silver-plated copper wire, strung on leather cord.

by: Krista Walker

Krista Walker is a skilled seamstress, goth dancer, & jewelry crafter with around 300 unique pieces of jewelry just waiting for bodies to adorn.

Luminescence in the Void item
Luminescence in the Void
$45

Starting bid

Value: $160 / Starting Bid: $45

Medium: Glass, Seed Beads, Swarovski Crystal, Pearl Elements Dimensions: 5" x 3" About the Piece: Born from 33+ hours of intense hyper-focus, this piece is a physical manifestation of a meditative journey. Created in a state of “The Focus Zone”—where the world falls away and only order remains—this free-form design transforms a glass vessel into a relic of light. As a dedicated gift-maker, Rocher rarely offers these pieces to the public, reserving them almost exclusively for family. This donation to Let Yourself Shine is a rare opportunity to own a piece of Rocher’s private sanctuary. Note: Fragile. Admire with eyes only, please.

by: Rocher

Rocher is a creator of worlds, both large and small. A multidisciplinary artist driven by the philosophy of "whimsical fuckery," Rocher builds because they must, dedicated to increasing the global supply of beauty, silliness, and the delightfully weird. Rocher’s creative thumbprint spans the spans several regional Burning Man and art communities—from immersive play spaces and interactive art installations to puppets, parade artifacts, and custom clothing. Whether engineering structure, making a parade sign or nourishing loved ones with a meticulously cooked meal, Rocher’s work is fueled by a desire to spark joy and curiosity. While much of Rocher’s work is outward-facing and communal, their beadwork is a deeply internal, dissociative journey. It is the meditative task of bringing order into being. By donating this labor of love, Rocher offers a shimmering fragment of their inner stillness to the community they help build.

Mushroom Beret item
Mushroom Beret
$16

Starting bid

Value: $55 / Starting Bid: $16

by: Daria

Ex-lawyer, current graphic designer, fanatic crafter, unsure of where she is really from, traveling maniac, Burning Man devotee, non-profit volunteer.

Private acro lesson for two for one hour item
Private acro lesson for two for one hour
$75

Starting bid

Value $150 / Starting Bid: $75

AcroYoga ties together acrobatics, and dance with yoga asana and a yogic consciousness. This blending of arts creates a spirit of play and exploration between participants to see what can be created together.

By blending the physical practices with the yogic approach to asana a great deal of focus is placed not just on your experience but also on your partners’. This focus increases your awareness of the subtle movements that create a physical balance and a harmonious relationship with your partner. Classes are taught at a level that is accessible to the people receiving the teaching.

In this workshop students will learn the basics of basing, flying and spotting to create a safe foundation to build their future practice. Students will find connection with each other and discover the how playing together builds foundations for relationships and friendships with people that they have only known a brief time..

by: Joe Yonek

Joe is both a certified AcroYogaMTL teacher and a 500 hour certified yoga instructor and has been teaching both since 2011. He is also Thai Bodyworker and regularly work sees clients. He teaches from the perspective that learning should be fun and that we should focus more of our energy toward what makes us feel good. His classes are typically filled with a great deal of laughter and joy even while students are meeting new and exciting challenges.

Private Rental - Dorothy Bed Lounge item
Private Rental - Dorothy Bed Lounge
$125

Starting bid

Value: $500 / Starting bid: $125

Winner of this prize will receive a complimentary bed lounge rental for between 20-30 guests to enjoy during a weeknight (Sunday - Thursday) at Dorothy. The bed lounge is a custom built semi-private space that is ideal for gathering with a group in our lounge. All guests must be 21+. The bed lounge rental does not include beverage or beverage service but the winner of this prize will have the opportunity to add on items. Winner must contact [email protected] to book their date.

by: Dorothy Downstairs

Dorothy Downstatis is a 70s style, sexy, subterranean lesbian cocktail lounge located in the West Town neighborhood of Chicago.

Plasma Cut Metal Lamp item
Plasma Cut Metal Lamp
$40

Starting bid

Value: $75 / Starting Bid: $40

by: Glowing Valyrian

Glowing Valyrian is a chicago based artist that uses scrap and discarded metal pieces to create an immersive lighting experience. By hand plasma cutting designs into upcycled metal, then back lighting it with LEDs or fire, each piece is unique and together they transform the mood of any space. Check out more of their art on Instagram.

Portrait Gift Certificate item
Portrait Gift Certificate
$300

Starting bid

Value $1000 / Starting Bid: $300

This certificate offering is a great way for the lucky winner to create their portrait of a lifetime. Includes one 11x14” Gallery Canvas, gives them a full session with variety, as well as a projection session for viewing and customizations. Their certificate holds the full $1000 value with the studio if they would like to use it towards different finishes, other sizes, collections or package options.

by: Kathleen Weinstein Portrait Art

We are a luxury studio. All our portraits are handmade. Every piece made at the studio is custom and includes full artistry. This means that customizations are included; it is a collaborative process.

Queer Protection item
Queer Protection
$50

Starting bid

Estimated Value: $150 / Starting Bid: $50

16”x20" painting on canvas.

by: Dane Scott of Ungodly Goods

Rainbow Portal item
Rainbow Portal
$1

Starting bid

Starting Bid: $1

I just go with the flow.

by: EMC

I enjoy dancing, juggling, art and especially music, but I feel like it’s time for me to start contributing more to all of those forms of art. I have started making artwork within the last 6 months to gift to my friends for their birthdays and process feels.

Spoopy item
Spoopy
$25

Starting bid

Value: $60 / Starting Bid: $25

Materials: Acrylic paint, modeling paste and googly eyes

by: Mish Emma Moss

Artist. Illustration, lettering, signs, murals, graphic design, and photography. Lover of visuals, vegetables, and mythical creatures.

Shark stained glass panel item
Shark stained glass panel
$150

Starting bid

Value: $400 / Starting Bid: $150

All the glass and metal in the shark piece is recycled. It’s sourced from cups, plates, vases & similar that I melt into flat sheets in a kiln then work as stained glass.

by: Jamie

I'm a trans artist in Evanston exploring non-traditional glass work. I work almost exclusively with recycled and natural materials.

Untitled item
Untitled
$60

Starting bid

Value: $125 / Starting Bid: $60

Ball point pen on paper, framed.

by: Mothra Liddel

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