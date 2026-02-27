Let Yourself Shine! Art Auction for Brave Space Alliance

Value $150 / Starting Bid: $75

AcroYoga ties together acrobatics, and dance with yoga asana and a yogic consciousness. This blending of arts creates a spirit of play and exploration between participants to see what can be created together.

By blending the physical practices with the yogic approach to asana a great deal of focus is placed not just on your experience but also on your partners’. This focus increases your awareness of the subtle movements that create a physical balance and a harmonious relationship with your partner. Classes are taught at a level that is accessible to the people receiving the teaching.

In this workshop students will learn the basics of basing, flying and spotting to create a safe foundation to build their future practice. Students will find connection with each other and discover the how playing together builds foundations for relationships and friendships with people that they have only known a brief time..

by: Joe Yonek

Joe is both a certified AcroYogaMTL teacher and a 500 hour certified yoga instructor and has been teaching both since 2011. He is also Thai Bodyworker and regularly work sees clients. He teaches from the perspective that learning should be fun and that we should focus more of our energy toward what makes us feel good. His classes are typically filled with a great deal of laughter and joy even while students are meeting new and exciting challenges.