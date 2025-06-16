Летний рок в зоопарке между Верди и Вагнером

Join us for a one-of-a-kind backyard concert with Zhenya Rock and TT Band on July 5th. This ticket gives you entry to an intimate night of live music, dancing, and good vibes under the stars. 📍 Location: 12411 Verdi St, Los Angeles, CA 🎶 Featuring music by Zhenya Rock (Red Elvises founder & former lead guitarist) and the TT Band 🍷 Bring your own drinks and snacks — it’s casual! 🪑 Chairs provided, no need to bring your own 💡 Please note: Zeffy will ask you to include a donation at checkout — this is optional and does not go to the musicians. You can set that amount to $0 if you prefer. If you're currently not able to afford a ticket, message us, and we’ll work something out. (Если сейчас не можете позволить себе билет — напишите нам, и мы найдём решение.)

