Let's Brunch, Ladies! Silent Auction

Experience boutique luxury at The Eliza Jane — a beautifully designed hotel nestled just outside the French Quarter. This two-night stay offers the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and New Orleans charm.
Blackout dates may apply. Subject to availability. Must be redeemed by 4/1/26.
Enjoy a luxurious getaway in the heart of the French Quarter at the historic Omni Royal Orleans. This one-night stay offers classic New Orleans charm with modern elegance — perfect for a staycation or a special occasion.
Blackout dates may apply. Subject to availability.
Experience New Orleans like never before with Tastefully Traveled, a curated food and culture tour highlighting the soul of the Marigny. These two tickets grant you a spot on a stylish 3-stop tasting journey featuring a signature cocktail, a classic Creole bite, and a decadent dessert — all while soaking in local history, hidden gems, and unforgettable stories.
Perfect for locals, visitors, or anyone who loves culture with flavor.
Tour date must be booked based on availability.
Relax, recover, and restore with a 60-minute massage from Recoup 360, led by a certified and licensed Athletic Trainer. Choose between a Swedish massage for deep relaxation or a Deep Tissue massage for focused muscle relief. This is the perfect reset for your body — whether you're active, stressed, or just in need of some self-care.
Session must be booked based on availability. Location and booking details provided by Recoup 360.
Treat yourself to luxurious self-care at Botanical Nail & Skin Studio — a serene, plant-powered spa experience in the heart of New Orleans. Whether you're booking a facial, massage, wax or full pampering session, this $200 gift card is your passport to relaxation and rejuvenation.
Get photo-ready with a full face glam session by professional makeup artist Alexis Cascio. Perfect for a special event, photoshoot, or a night out — this in-studio experience will leave you glowing with confidence and red-carpet-ready glam.
In-studio only. Appointment based on artist availability. Valued at $115.
Set the vibe for your next event with a 2-hour live DJ set by Summer Indigo, one of New Orleans’ rising musical curators. Whether you're planning a private party, community event, or brand experience, Summer will bring the energy and sounds that make any space come alive.
Booking subject to DJ availability. Event must take place within the Greater New Orleans area.
Capture your next milestone, brand moment, or just celebrate yourself with a professional photoshoot by Marie James. This standard session includes one hour of shooting, creative direction, and a gallery of professionally edited images — perfect for grads, creatives, couples, or anyone who loves a great photo.
Session length: 1 hour. Location to be determined. Date subject to photographer availability.
Host your next gathering in style with a 4-hour event space rental at Café Istanbul, one of New Orleans' most beloved creative venues. Whether you're planning a ticketed event, private celebration, movie night, or intimate evening with friends, this flexible space is perfect for bringing your vision to life. Includes setup and breakdown time.
Date subject to availability. Rental covers space only — additional services not included.
Get moving and build strength with 10 group boxing classes at New Orleans Boxing Club — a premier local gym known for its high-energy workouts and expert trainers. Whether you're new to boxing or looking to level up your fitness, this package offers a fun and empowering way to train.
Valued at $200. Classes must be used within the gym’s standard policies.
Jumpstart your fitness journey or take it to the next level with three one-on-one personal training sessions at The Lab NOLA. You'll work with a professional trainer in a dynamic, supportive environment tailored to your goals — whether you're focused on strength, endurance, or overall wellness.
Treat yourself to a fresh new look with a professional 2-hour braid style by Magnolia Hands, known for clean parts, gentle technique, and flawless results. Choose from styles like medium knotless braids, feed-ins, or any braid service that fits within the 2-hour window — perfect for elevating your everyday look or preparing for a special event.
Service must be booked based on stylist availability. Hair is included.
Step into your next chapter with confidence and style. STYLED Fashion Firm — a boutique fashion consulting brand — is offering a package of three styling sessions tailored to your needs. Whether you're preparing for a shoot, refreshing your wardrobe, or curating looks for a special occasion, this experience will help you define and elevate your personal style.
Includes three virtual or in-person styling sessions (based on availability).
