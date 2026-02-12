Let's Flamingle! Bunco Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
Includes game play registration for 1 person, appetizers, snacks, water, tea, coffee, and 1 free raffle ticket.
With Single Admission the organizers will pair you with a partner to form your team of 2.
Includes game play registration for team of 2 people, appetizers, snacks, water, tea, coffee, 1 free drink ticket each, and 1 free raffle ticket each.
With Pairs Admission you pay $5 extra ($2.50 each) to be able to choose who your teammate will be for the evening.
Tickets must be purchased together as Pairs Admission.
All the same amenities as Single Admission tickets
PLUS
A Butler to fetch your drinks and snacks!! A fun and convenient service to get the items you need and never have to miss any of the fun!
All the same amenities as Pairs Admission tickets
PLUS
A Butler to fetch your drinks and snacks!! A fun and convenient service to get the items you need and never have to miss any of the fun!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!