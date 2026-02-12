P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter FC

Hosted by

P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter FC

About this event

Let's Flamingle! Bunco Tournament

810 S Broadway St

Herington, KS 67449, USA

Single Admission
$35

Includes game play registration for 1 person, appetizers, snacks, water, tea, coffee, and 1 free raffle ticket.

With Single Admission the organizers will pair you with a partner to form your team of 2.

Pairs Admission
$75
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Includes game play registration for team of 2 people, appetizers, snacks, water, tea, coffee, 1 free drink ticket each, and 1 free raffle ticket each.

With Pairs Admission you pay $5 extra ($2.50 each) to be able to choose who your teammate will be for the evening.

Tickets must be purchased together as Pairs Admission.

VIP Single Admission with BUTLER SERVICE
$45

All the same amenities as Single Admission tickets

PLUS

A Butler to fetch your drinks and snacks!! A fun and convenient service to get the items you need and never have to miss any of the fun!

VIP Pairs Admission with BUTLER SERVICE
$95
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

All the same amenities as Pairs Admission tickets

PLUS

A Butler to fetch your drinks and snacks!! A fun and convenient service to get the items you need and never have to miss any of the fun!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!