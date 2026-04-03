Let's Go Fishing - Willmar Lakes Area Volunteers

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About the memberships
No expiration
A first mate on a Let’s Go Fishing trip is basically the captain’s right-hand helper. Their job is to make sure everything runs smoothly and that guests have a safe, fun, and stress-free experience.
Here’s what that looks like in simple terms:
No expiration
A captain on a Let’s Go Fishing trip is the person in charge of the boat, the safety of everyone onboard, and the overall experience. They’re the leader of the trip.
Here’s what that means in plain terms:
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