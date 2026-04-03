Let's Go Fishing - Willmar Lakes Area Volunteers

A first mate on a Let’s Go Fishing trip is basically the captain’s right-hand helper. Their job is to make sure everything runs smoothly and that guests have a safe, fun, and stress-free experience.

Here’s what that looks like in simple terms:

🎣 Helping the Guests

Assist passengers getting on and off the boat

Help with life jackets and safety instructions

Bait hooks, untangle lines, and help people fish

Offer encouragement—especially for beginners or seniors

🚤 Supporting the Captain

Help navigate and keep an eye on surroundings

Assist with docking and tying up the boat

Handle equipment (anchors, nets, rods, etc.)

Communicate with the captain about what’s going on with guests

🧼 Keeping Things Running Smoothly

Keep the boat clean and organized during the trip

Make sure gear is ready and working

Watch for safety issues (slippery spots, hooks, balance)

❤️ Creating a Great Experience