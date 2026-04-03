Let's Go Fishing - Central Office

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Let's Go Fishing - Central Office

About the memberships

Let's Go Fishing - Willmar Lakes Area Volunteers

Volunteer - First Mate (Co-Captain)
Free

No expiration

A first mate on a Let’s Go Fishing trip is basically the captain’s right-hand helper. Their job is to make sure everything runs smoothly and that guests have a safe, fun, and stress-free experience.

Here’s what that looks like in simple terms:

🎣 Helping the Guests

  • Assist passengers getting on and off the boat
  • Help with life jackets and safety instructions
  • Bait hooks, untangle lines, and help people fish
  • Offer encouragement—especially for beginners or seniors

🚤 Supporting the Captain

  • Help navigate and keep an eye on surroundings
  • Assist with docking and tying up the boat
  • Handle equipment (anchors, nets, rods, etc.)
  • Communicate with the captain about what’s going on with guests

🧼 Keeping Things Running Smoothly

  • Keep the boat clean and organized during the trip
  • Make sure gear is ready and working
  • Watch for safety issues (slippery spots, hooks, balance)

❤️ Creating a Great Experience

  • Be friendly and welcoming
  • Engage with guests—chat, tell stories, celebrate catches
  • Be patient and attentive, especially with elderly or disabled participants (which is a big part of Let’s Go Fishing programs)
Captain
Free

No expiration

A captain on a Let’s Go Fishing trip is the person in charge of the boat, the safety of everyone onboard, and the overall experience. They’re the leader of the trip.

Here’s what that means in plain terms:

🚤 Running the Boat

  • Safely operate and navigate the boat
  • Choose where to fish based on conditions and experience
  • Handle docking, launching, and returning to shore
  • Monitor weather and water conditions

🛟 Keeping Everyone Safe

  • Make sure all safety rules are followed
  • Give a quick safety talk before leaving the dock
  • Ensure life jackets and equipment are available and used properly
  • Stay alert to any medical or safety issues during the trip

🎣 Leading the Fishing Experience

  • Decide the plan for the trip
  • Help guests have a successful and enjoyable fishing experience
  • Offer tips or guidance if needed
  • Adjust the plan if fishing or weather changes

🤝 Managing the Crew & Guests

  • Direct the first mate and any volunteers
  • Set the tone—friendly, calm, and organized
  • Make sure every guest feels welcomed and included
  • Be patient and attentive, especially with seniors, veterans, or people with disabilities

🧰 Preparing & Wrapping Up

  • Make sure the boat is ready before the trip (fuel, gear, safety equipment)
  • Check that everything is cleaned and secured after the trip
  • Report any issues or maintenance needs

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