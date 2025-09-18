Lets Grow Crazy Market @ The Collective

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
30"x22" Shelf Space on the Top or Bottom shelf
Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 30 inches wide by 22 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $25 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.
Renews monthly
30"x22" Shelf Space on a Middle Shelf
Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 30 inches wide by 22 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $40 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.
Renews monthly
42"x18" Shelf Space on the Bottom Shelf
Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 42 inches wide by 18 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $35 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.
Renews monthly
42"x18" Shelf Space on the Top or Middle Shelf
Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 42 inches wide by 18 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $50 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.
Renews monthly
A Top or Bottom Shelf
Your rental is on a simple monthly basis and automatically renews, ensuring your creations are available to customers all year long.
Renews monthly
One Of The Middle Two Shelves
This space is ideal for those with a variety of chilled items. This rental is on a simple monthly basis and automatically renews, ensuring your creations are available to customers all year long.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!