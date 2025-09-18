Lets Grow Crazy Market @ The Collective

30"x22" Shelf Space on the Top or Bottom shelf

Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 30 inches wide by 22 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $25 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.