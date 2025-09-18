Let's Grow Crazy

Lets Grow Crazy Market @ The Collective

Non-Premium Shelf - 30"x22"
$25

Renews monthly

30"x22" Shelf Space on the Top or Bottom shelf

Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 30 inches wide by 22 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $25 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.

Premium Shelf - 30"x22"
$40

Renews monthly

30"x22" Shelf Space on a Middle Shelf

Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 30 inches wide by 22 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $40 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.

Large Non-Premium Shelf
$35

Renews monthly

42"x18" Shelf Space on the Bottom Shelf

Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 42 inches wide by 18 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $35 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.

Large Premium Shelf
$50

Renews monthly

42"x18" Shelf Space on the Top or Middle Shelf

Imagine your products beautifully displayed on a generous shelf section, measuring 42 inches wide by 18 inches deep. This is a perfect space for showcasing your best-sellers, whether it's a variety of canned goods, a collection of unique spice blends, or a beautiful array of handcrafted soaps and body products. This space is yours for only $50 a month, with the rental automatically renewing each month until you decide to cancel and remove your items. This continuous presence ensures your products are available to customers year-round, expanding your reach beyond our bi-monthly farmers market.

Refrigerated Non-Premium Shelf
$40

Renews monthly

A Top or Bottom Shelf

Your rental is on a simple monthly basis and automatically renews, ensuring your creations are available to customers all year long.

Refrigerated Premium Shelf
$50

Renews monthly

One Of The Middle Two Shelves

This space is ideal for those with a variety of chilled items. This rental is on a simple monthly basis and automatically renews, ensuring your creations are available to customers all year long.

