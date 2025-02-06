Rashad's Gift Incorporated

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Rashad's Gift Incorporated

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Let's Make It Happen Gear!

Unisex T-shirt item
Unisex T-shirt
$25
Product Description The Port & Company Unisex Core Cotton Tee of 5.4-ounce weight ensures a quality feel. Fits fits true to size with minimal to no shrinking. Features 5.4-ounce, 100% cotton
Unisex Long Sleeve Core Blend Tee item
Unisex Long Sleeve Core Blend Tee
$30
Product Description The Port & Company Unisex Long Sleeve Core Blend Tee of 5.5-ounce weight ensures a quality feel. Fits fits true to size with minimal to no shrinking. Features -5.5-ounce, 50/50 cotton/poly -Rib knit collar -Back neck tape
Unisex Heavy Blend™ 50/50 Hoodie item
Unisex Heavy Blend™ 50/50 Hoodie
$40
The Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hood excels in comfort and adaptability. Crafted from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, this hoodie features a double-lined hood, pouch pocket, and spandex ribbed cuffs. Features -8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester -1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex -Double-needle stitching throughout -Pill-resistant air jet yarn -Matching drawcord =Double-lined hood -Pouch pocket Tear-away label

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