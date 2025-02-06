Let's Make It Happen Gear!

The Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hood excels in comfort and adaptability. Crafted from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, this hoodie features a double-lined hood, pouch pocket, and spandex ribbed cuffs. Features -8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester -1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex -Double-needle stitching throughout -Pill-resistant air jet yarn -Matching drawcord =Double-lined hood -Pouch pocket Tear-away label

The Gildan Adult Heavy Blend™ Hood excels in comfort and adaptability. Crafted from a 50/50 cotton-polyester blend, this hoodie features a double-lined hood, pouch pocket, and spandex ribbed cuffs. Features -8 oz., 50% cotton, 50% polyester -1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex -Double-needle stitching throughout -Pill-resistant air jet yarn -Matching drawcord =Double-lined hood -Pouch pocket Tear-away label

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