2025 Let's Pause Campaign | Kings View

Package Includes: Participant Welcome Kits (30)
Premier logo placement on all campaign materials, website, and social media; full-page ad in the campaign program; exclusive recognition as a Kings View PLATINUM Behavioral Health Impact Advocate with a digital badge; wellness display materials (banner, posters, flyer); 10 licensed therapist coaching sessions; employee wellness engagement with two expert-led workshops, one Q&A session, and the Mind & Motion Challenge; plus featured presence at the Mental Health Awareness Fair (9/27).
Behavioral Health Impact Advocate - GOLD
$7,500
Package Includes: Participant Welcome Kits (20)
Premier logo placement on all campaign materials, website, and social media; half-page ad in the campaign program; recognition as a Kings View GOLD Behavioral Health Impact Advocate with a digital badge; wellness display materials (banner, posters, flyer); 5 licensed therapist coaching sessions; employee wellness engagement with two expert-led workshops, one Q&A session, and the Mind & Motion Challenge; plus featured presence at the Mental Health Awareness Fair (9/27).
Behavioral Health Impact Advocate - SILVER
$5,000
Package Includes: Participant Welcome Kits (10)
Premier logo placement on all campaign materials, website, and social media; quarter page ad in the campaign program; exclusive recognition as a Kings View SILVER Behavioral Health Impact Advocate with a digital badge; wellness display materials (banner, posters, flyer); 3 licensed therapist coaching sessions; employee wellness engagement with ONE expert-led workshop, one Q&A session, and the Mind & Motion Challenge; plus featured presence at the Mental Health Awareness Fair (9/27).
Behavioral Health Impact Advocate - BRONZE
$2,500
Package Includes: Participant Welcome Kits (5)
Logo placement on all campaign materials, website, and social media; quarter page ad in the campaign program; exclusive recognition as a Kings View BRONZE Behavioral Health Impact Advocate with a digital badge; wellness display materials (banner, posters, flyer); 2 licensed therapist coaching sessions; employee wellness engagement with ONE expert-led workshop and the Mind & Motion Challenge; plus featured presence at the Mental Health Awareness Fair (9/27).
KV Small Business Community Partner
$1,000
Package Includes: Participant Welcome Kits (3)
Logo placement on all campaign materials, website, and social media; quarter page ad in the campaign program; exclusive recognition as a Kings View Behavioral Health Impact Advocate with a digital badge; wellness display materials (banner, posters, flyer); 1 licensed therapist coaching session; employee wellness engagement with the Mind & Motion Challenge; plus featured presence at the Mental Health Awareness Fair (9/27).
KV Community Partner
$500
Participant Welcome Kits (2); logo placement on all campaign materials, website, and social media; quarter-page ad in the campaign program; exclusive recognition as a Kings View Behavioral Health Impact Advocate with a digital badge; wellness display materials (banner, posters, flyer); employee wellness engagement with the Mind & Motion Challenge; plus featured presence at the Mental Health Awareness Fair (9/27). If the sponsorship is a personal contribution rather than a business sponsorship, campaign benefits (excluding the Welcome Kits) may be exchanged for one licensed therapist coaching session.
Expert-Led Wellness Workshop (Virtual)
$1,000
Add an Expert-Led Virtual Workshop!
Take your wellness journey further with an additional expert-led virtual workshop, designed to support mental health, build resilience, and foster connection. Led by Kings View professionals, these sessions offer practical tools and meaningful insights you can use every day.
Your purchase helps fund our Mini Grant Program, supporting vital mental health services for those in need. Invest in your well-being while supporting others!
Participant Welcome Kits - Perfect for Gifts!
$10
Get an Extra Participant Welcome Kit!
Support mental health and take home a little inspiration. Each kit includes a campaign pen, stress reliever, water bottle, motivational pin, and a copy of our Let’s Pause Campaign Program, filled with mental health resources and wellness tools.
Proceeds help raise funds for Kings View’s Mini Grant Program, supporting unreimbursed mental health services across California. Give a gift with purpose!
Full Page Ad in the Official Campaign Program
$200
Advertise in the Let’s Pause Campaign Program!
Reach a wellness-focused audience by placing an ad in our official Let’s Pause Campaign Program, a printed booklet distributed to every campaign participant. The program includes mental health resources, details about our Mind & Motion Wellness Challenge, and tools to support well-being in daily life.
It’s a great opportunity to showcase your business or service while aligning with a meaningful cause. Space is limited! Reserve your ad today and be part of promoting mental wellness across our community!
Half Page Ad in the Official Campaign Program
$125
Advertise in the Let’s Pause Campaign Program!
Reach a wellness-focused audience by placing an ad in our official Let’s Pause Campaign Program, a printed booklet distributed to every campaign participant. The program includes mental health resources, details about our Mind & Motion Wellness Challenge, and tools to support well-being in daily life.
It’s a great opportunity to showcase your business or service while aligning with a meaningful cause. Space is limited! Reserve your ad today and be part of promoting mental wellness across our community!
Quarter Page Ad in the Official Campaign Program (Copy)
$75
Advertise in the Let’s Pause Campaign Program!
Reach a wellness-focused audience by placing an ad in our official Let’s Pause Campaign Program, a printed booklet distributed to every campaign participant. The program includes mental health resources, details about our Mind & Motion Wellness Challenge, and tools to support well-being in daily life.
It’s a great opportunity to showcase your business or service while aligning with a meaningful cause. Space is limited! Reserve your ad today and be part of promoting mental wellness across our community!
Add a donation for Kings View Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!