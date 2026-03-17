Let's Play Homeschool at the Johnston Farm

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All Adults (18+)
To change Zeffy's suggested fee on the next screen click on 17% and enter an amount in the Contribution box. We suggest 60 cents (.60)
(6yrs & up)
To change Zeffy's suggested fee on the next screen click on 17% and enter an amount in the Contribution box. We suggest 60 cents (.60)
(3 to 5yrs)
To change Zeffy's suggested fee on the next screen click on 17% and enter an amount in the Contribution box. We suggest 60 cents (.60)
(0-2yrs)
To change Zeffy's suggested fee on the next screen click on 17% and enter an amount in the Contribution box. We suggest 60 cents (.60)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!