Hosted by

Johnston Farm Friends Council

Let's Play Homeschool at the Johnston Farm

9845 N Hardin Rd

Piqua, OH 45356, USA

Adult Admission
$5

All Adults (18+)


To change Zeffy's suggested fee on the next screen click on 17% and enter an amount in the Contribution box. We suggest 60 cents (.60)

Student Admission
$5

(6yrs & up)


To change Zeffy's suggested fee on the next screen click on 17% and enter an amount in the Contribution box. We suggest 60 cents (.60)

Child Admission
$3

(3 to 5yrs)


To change Zeffy's suggested fee on the next screen click on 17% and enter an amount in the Contribution box. We suggest 60 cents (.60)

"Littles" Admission
Free

(0-2yrs)


To change Zeffy's suggested fee on the next screen click on 17% and enter an amount in the Contribution box. We suggest 60 cents (.60)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!