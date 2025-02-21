Let's Play Pickleball 2025

Featured as Sponsors of the Pickleball Tournament. Prominent logo placement on signage on tournament courts. Logo signage throughout the event. Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms. Logo on tee shirts. Verbal recognition at Tournament and Clinic. Representative at Awards Ceremony. Two tournament teams of two and four social hour tickets.

Featured as Sponsors of the Pickleball Tournament. Prominent logo placement on signage on tournament courts. Logo signage throughout the event. Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms. Logo on tee shirts. Verbal recognition at Tournament and Clinic. Representative at Awards Ceremony. Two tournament teams of two and four social hour tickets.

More details...