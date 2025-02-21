Let's Play Pickleball 2025

Featured as Title Sponsor on all event materials.
Prominent logo placement on signage throughout the event.
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
Logo on tee shirts.
Verbal recognition at Tournament and Clinic.
Speaker at Awards Ceremony.
Four tournament teams of two and eight social hour tickets.
Pickleball Tournament Sponsors (2) SOLD!
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Featured as Sponsors of the Pickleball Tournament.
Prominent logo placement on signage on tournament courts.
Logo signage throughout the event.
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
Logo on tee shirts.
Verbal recognition at Tournament and Clinic.
Representative at Awards Ceremony.
Two tournament teams of two and four social hour tickets.
Pickle Pong Sponsor (1) SOLD!
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Featured as Sponsors of the Pickle Pong Court.
Prominent logo placement on signage on Pickle Pong Court.
Logo signage throughout the event
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
Logo on tee shirts.
Verbal recognition at Tournament and Clinic.
Four social hour tickets.
Scorecard Sponsor (1) SOLD!
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Featured as Sponsors of the Pickleball Tournament and Clinic Scorecards.
Logo signage throughout the event.
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
Verbal recognition at Tournament and Clinic.
Two tournament teams of two.
Court Support Sponsors (24)
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Signage on Pickleball Tournament court.
Logo signage throughout the event.
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
Verbal recognition at Tournament and Clinic.
Tee Shirt Sponsors (3) SOLD!
$500
Logo on Tee Shirt.
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
One social hour ticket.
Social Hour Sponsors (4)
$500
Logo signage throughout food/beverage venue.
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
One social hour ticket.
Paddle Sponsor (1) SOLD!
$250
Logo signage at Paddle Box.
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
One social hour ticket.
Ball Sponsor (1) SOLD!
$250
Logo at Ball Bin.
Recognition in PR efforts including all Foundation social media platforms.
One social hour ticket.
Tournament Team of Two | CLOSED
$150
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Two-player team for Tournament.
Tee shirt.
Food.
2 drink tickets.
Individual Clinic Ticket
$75
Clinic Instruction/Free Play.
Tee shirt.
Food.
2 drink tickets.
Social Ticket
$50
Entry into event.
Food.
2 drink tickets.
No play.
No tee shirt.
Add a donation for The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!