Let's Skate! Summer Camp

About this event
AM Session runs 8:30 - 12 PM. Light Snack Provided.
Get ready to roll into a week of sunshine, smiles, and nonstop fun! Our Summer Fun Skate Camp is packed with exciting roller skating sessions, high-energy games, and creative crafts that keep kids moving and making memories. Whether you’re gliding for the first time or already love to skate, this camp is the perfect mix of activity, creativity, and summer vibes!
PM Session runs 12 - 4:30 PM. Light Snack Provided.
Get ready to roll into a week of sunshine, smiles, and nonstop fun! Our Summer Fun Skate Camp is packed with exciting roller skating sessions, high-energy games, and creative crafts that keep kids moving and making memories. Whether you’re gliding for the first time or already love to skate, this camp is the perfect mix of activity, creativity, and summer vibes!
Full Day Session runs 8:30 - 4:30 PM. Two light snacks provided, please bring your lunch.
Get ready to roll into a week of sunshine, smiles, and nonstop fun! Our Summer Fun Skate Camp is packed with exciting roller skating sessions, high-energy games, and creative crafts that keep kids moving and making memories. Whether you’re gliding for the first time or already love to skate, this camp is the perfect mix of activity, creativity, and summer vibes!
AM Session | 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM | Light snack provided
Our Intro to Roller Derby Summer Camp is geared towards those skaters who can comfortably stand, stride forward, and stop on quad roller skates. This camp is packed with lots of roller skating, high-energy games, and a few crafts sprinkled in. Upon successful completion of camp, skaters will be eligible to join a team for the remainder of the season.
Skills Learned: Derby stance, smooth stride / cross-overs, backwards skating, t-stops, plow stops, and the basics of roller derby game play.
PM Session | 1 PM - 4:30 PM | Light snack provided
Level Up Roller Derby Camp is built for skaters with at least three months of league or team experience who are ready to sharpen their game. This camp focuses on developing derby skills and strategy across two levels, with plenty of gameplay and a touch of creative fun mixed in. Level 2 offers limited contact, while Level 3 is full contact. Skaters will be assessed and placed in the level that best matches their current skills and drive to grow—so everyone can push their limits and level up.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!