Let's Skate! Summer Camp

AM Session | 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM | Light snack provided

Our Intro to Roller Derby Summer Camp is geared towards those skaters who can comfortably stand, stride forward, and stop on quad roller skates. This camp is packed with lots of roller skating, high-energy games, and a few crafts sprinkled in. Upon successful completion of camp, skaters will be eligible to join a team for the remainder of the season.





Skills Learned: Derby stance, smooth stride / cross-overs, backwards skating, t-stops, plow stops, and the basics of roller derby game play.